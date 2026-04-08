Multiple people injured in stabbing at UK train station

Police released a statement.

Multiple people have been injured in a stabbing at a UK train station.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a multiple stabbing following disorder at Tenby railway station in Pembrokeshire, Wales, last night.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening after officers were called to the scene at around 21:50 BST.

Four people taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent.

They remain in custody.

Reports say one person was in possession of a knife.

Dyfed-Powys Police said all injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

A statement from the force said: "We understand an incident of this nature will cause concern, and there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance."

British Transport Police said there will be a "thorough investigation" into the circumstances of the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact them.