Multiple people injured in stabbing at UK train station

News
Share
Published 10:50 8 Apr 2026 BST
Updated 15:05 8 Apr 2026 BST
Multiple people have been injured in a stabbing at a UK train station.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a multiple stabbing following disorder at Tenby railway station in Pembrokeshire, Wales, last night.
The incident happened on Tuesday evening after officers were called to the scene at around 21:50 BST.
Four people taken to hospital with stab wounds.
Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent.
They remain in custody.
Reports say one person was in possession of a knife.
Dyfed-Powys Police said all injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
A statement from the force said: "We understand an incident of this nature will cause concern, and there will be an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance."
British Transport Police said there will be a "thorough investigation" into the circumstances of the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact them.
Det Chief Insp Gareth Davies said: "We understand an incident of this nature will cause concern in the community, and while we believe it to be an isolated incident, passengers will notice an increased presence of officers in the area who are there to provide reassurance."
News
News
News
News
News
News