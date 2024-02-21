Search icon

News

21st Feb 2024

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

Joseph Loftus

The heartwarming story took a dark turn

A waitress has been fired after receiving a massive $10,000 (£8,000) tip on a $32.43 (£25) bill.

Linsey Boyd, from Michigan, received the huge tip but was then shocked to find she’d been let go despite sharing the money with eight of her co-workers.

Boyd said in a Facebook post that the drama ensued after a customer left the hugely generous tip to honor a recently departed friend.

The middle-aged man who didn’t want to be identified said he was in town for a funeral and intended to spread some love with his big tip.

Boyd told WSBT: “I just gave him a hug. I didn’t even know his name at that point, but I gave him a hug. He then told me he left her a memorial of someone very dear to him and he wanted to do something kind and generous in her name.”

Able Martinez and Jayme Cousins said “labor laws” limited what they could share but claimed that the termination of Boyd had nothing to do with the $10,000 tip. 

The couple wrote in a Facebook post: “We cannot comment on the nature of her losing her job due to labor laws and to protect the staff involved.

“However, I will say it had nothing to do with the tip. She did receive the entire tip, she did not pay taxes on it (the business did). Yes, she shared the tip at the request of the man that left it.”

But Boyd offered her side of the story, saying she was asked to take a mental health day as ‘drama’ unfolded inside the restaurant because of the tip. 

She said: “Drama ensued, and in an attempt to diffuse the situation and resolve any rumors, things became even worse.”

She did not specify what happened and has since deleted the post and taken her entire Facebook page down.

However rumors have circulated, suggesting the staff who was not working that day may have expected to share the tip. 

One person wrote: “The staff that was not working the day of the $10,000 tip expected to be cut it and created an extremely dramatic work environment.”

After the story went viral, many people have been shaming the restaurant online and ordering that they take Boyd back.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

Fraud

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

By Ryan Price

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

ewen macintosh

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

By Charlie Herbert

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

Keith from The Office, Ewen MacIntosh, dead at 50

By Joseph Loftus

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin’s widow shares heartbreaking message following his death

By Charlie Herbert

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Parenting

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just discovering ‘criminally underrated’ fantasy horror starring Hugh Jackman

Film

People are only just discovering ‘criminally underrated’ fantasy horror starring Hugh Jackman

By Charlie Herbert

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

Fraud

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

By Ryan Price

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

Football

VAR official picked up on Ref Mic calling out “weak” Tottenham player

By Patrick McCarry

Warning issued to people who use Amazon Fire sticks to watch sports illegally in streaming crackdown

Amazon Prime Video

Warning issued to people who use Amazon Fire sticks to watch sports illegally in streaming crackdown

By Callum Boyle

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

Date

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

Darts

Luke Littler reveals which Manchester United legend slid into his DM’s

By Charlie Herbert

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

Machine Gun Kelly’s new half body tattoo sparks internet backlash

By Joseph Loftus

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

Jurgen Klopp

Why Liverpool’s crucial Premier League tie with Luton is not on TV

By Lee Costello

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

breathtaking

ITV viewers are struggling to watch traumatic covid drama as final episode drops tonight

By Charlie Herbert

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

Barbie fans urged to watch ‘Ryan Gosling’s best performance’ in under-seen crime gem

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories