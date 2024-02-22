Search icon

News

22nd Feb 2024

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Ryan Price

Hundreds of people wrongly convicted will finally get some form of justice.

The government has announced that a new law will come into effect later this year that will result in the majority of victims being cleared of any wrongdoing in the scandal that shocked the nation.

When revealing the change in legislation, a representative of the government added that the possible exoneration of some genuinely guilty of crimes was “a price worth paying”.

Calls for action have intensified in recent months following the release of the TV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office which sparked a wave of public outrage.

Almost a thousand sub-postmasters across the UK were wrongly prosecuted of stealing large sums of money between the years 1999 and 2015, several of whom served prison time and ended up financially ruined as a result.

Some sub-postmasters caught up in the scandal have died or taken their own lives in the intervening years. 

When Horizon, the software provided by Japanese tech-giants Fujitsu, was revealed to be faulty and directly led to the appearance of money having gone missing, families of the victims as well as the victims themselves appealed to the government to take action to correct the unjustified convictions.

So far, 102 convictions have been overturned but many have complained that the process of rectifying these mistakes is moving along far too slowly.

This announcement will mean that all victims across England and Wales can expect their names to be cleared by the end of this year.

The government has pledged to work with the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive to ensure their schemes to quash convictions were “compatible with the UK compensation scheme”. 

Related links:

Topics:

Breaking News,Post office,post office scandal,tv show

RELATED ARTICLES

New law to be introduced exonerating Post Office scandal victims

Post office

New law to be introduced exonerating Post Office scandal victims

By Charlie Herbert

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to hand back CBE

paula vennells

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to hand back CBE

By Charlie Herbert

Real-life Mr Bates calls for ex-Post Office boss to be stripped of CBE after viewers left appalled

Post office

Real-life Mr Bates calls for ex-Post Office boss to be stripped of CBE after viewers left appalled

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

By Joseph Loftus

Bindi Irwin shares heartbreaking tribute for dad Steve’s 62nd birthday

bindi irwin

Bindi Irwin shares heartbreaking tribute for dad Steve’s 62nd birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

Alton Towers

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

By Charlie Herbert

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

By Joseph Loftus

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

Fraud

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

By Ryan Price

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

By Callum Boyle

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

Football

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

By Lee Costello

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

Alcohol

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

By Ryan Price

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

Horror

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

By Ryan Price

Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

By Callum Boyle

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By Ryan Price

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

Americans

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

Football

People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories