Search icon

News

23rd Feb 2024

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

Ryan Price

The former chief executive has had her honour formally stripped of her by the King for “bringing the honours system into disrepute”.

Vennells previously stated she would give up the honour following the backlash that resulted from the postmasters scandal that erupted last year.

Yesterday, news broke that a new legislation is set to come into effect later this year to clear the names of victims in England and Wales.

The issue was thrust back into the spotlight by an ITV drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, earlier this year.

Criticism had said that the process for overturning convictions and getting compensation was far too slow.

The removal of the former head of the Post Office’s title will give victims a new sense of confidence in securing more justice and retribution for a mistake that left hundreds with their lives and career’s ruined.

Related Links:

Topics:

Breaking News,post office scandal

RELATED ARTICLES

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

Breaking News

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

By Ryan Price

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

New law to be introduced exonerating Post Office scandal victims

Post office

New law to be introduced exonerating Post Office scandal victims

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

By Stephen Porzio

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

By Joseph Loftus

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

By Joseph Loftus

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

By Joseph Loftus

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter series release date finally confirmed

By Ryan Price

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

celebrity

Museum looking for Taylor Swift superfan to work as advisor

By Ryan Price

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

Comment

Dad grounds daughter for a week for starting her period too early

By Ryan Price

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Football

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

By Callum Boyle

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

numbers

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

By JOE

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

Netflix’s ‘terrifying’ new true crime doc produced by Louis Theroux rockets to number one

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Ex-Everton player facing life in prison after TV confession

Everton

Ex-Everton player facing life in prison after TV confession

By Callum Boyle

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

Alcohol

Americans are dipping cookies into Guinness and they must be stopped

By Ryan Price

QPR star Ilias Chair reportedly handed 12 month prison sentence

Crime

QPR star Ilias Chair reportedly handed 12 month prison sentence

By Callum Boyle

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

cancel culture

Ricky Gervais wants to live long enough to see young generation ‘cancelled’ by the next one

By Charlie Herbert

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

Channel 4

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

By Ryan Price

Load more stories