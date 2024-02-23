Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells stripped of CBE

The former chief executive has had her honour formally stripped of her by the King for “bringing the honours system into disrepute”.

Vennells previously stated she would give up the honour following the backlash that resulted from the postmasters scandal that erupted last year.

Yesterday, news broke that a new legislation is set to come into effect later this year to clear the names of victims in England and Wales.

The issue was thrust back into the spotlight by an ITV drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, earlier this year.

Criticism had said that the process for overturning convictions and getting compensation was far too slow.

The removal of the former head of the Post Office’s title will give victims a new sense of confidence in securing more justice and retribution for a mistake that left hundreds with their lives and career’s ruined.

