25th Jul 2025

UK government issue travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

Harry Warner

The conflict erupted yesterday morning

The UK government has issued a travel warning to British tourists after war broke out in Thailand this morning.

The BBC first reported on the outbreak of fighting between Thailand and Cambodia yesterday morning (24 July) at 6am BST, 12pm local time.

The two nations exchanged fire after tensions boiled over concerning a border dispute between the countries.

Since fighting broke out, 15 people have been killed many of which were civilians.

Now, the UK government have issued a warning to people travelling to Thailand.

The south-eastern Asia country is a hugely popular travel hotspot for Brits with 800,000 making the trip each year.

The FCDO has updated their website to advise against all but essential travel to parts of Thailand, including the border area with Cambodia.

The government site advises against “all but essential travel to within 50km of the border from Cambodia in the provinces of Buriram, Si Saket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani.”

The warning added: “There are reports of fighting including rocket and artillery fire on 24 July between Thailand and Cambodia at several locations along the border.

“Casualties have been reported, as well as evacuations of areas close to the border. Land borders/crossings between Thailand and Cambodia have been suspended. 

“Some tourist destinations in border areas such as the Khao Phra Wihan/Preah Vihear temple, the Ta Kwai/Ta Krabey temple and the Ta Muen Thom/Tamone Thom temple are currently closed.

“There are also unexploded landmines in the border area.

“We advise against all but essential travel to the affected border areas.”

