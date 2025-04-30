Tyson Fury says he’ll come out of retirement to fight Oleksandr Usyk one final time

He’s dropped a big hint

Tyson Fury has hinted at a return to boxing and coming out of retirement to fight Oleksandr Usyk one more time.

Fury, 36, retiring from boxing and coming back to much fanfare is nothing new.

However, his latest retirement felt slightly more concrete after losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk.

This said, the Gypsy King has given fans hope after responding to comments made by Usyk speaking to The Stomping Ground.

Ahead of his rematch with Daniel Dubois on 19 July, Usky said he will fight one more time after his summer fight.

He was asked who he would like the bout to be against, to which he replied: “Maybe it’s Tyson Fury. Maybe it’s Anthony Joshua.”

Upon being asked what he thought about Fury’s retirement, he said: “He’s not retired. I think Tyson will continue training, continue boxing, because he’s a great man.

“Yes, Tyson Fury… a lot of speak – blah blah blah blah – but it’s good. Great man, wow.”

This interview caught Fury’s attention on Instagram, replying to the post as he commented: “Beat the f***er 2 times the world knows the truth.

“Any time, any place. sucher (sic) UK next time 100k people.”

Safe to say Fury vs Usyk III could be on the cards.