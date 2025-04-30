Search icon

News

30th Apr 2025

Tyson Fury says he’ll come out of retirement to fight Oleksandr Usyk one final time

Harry Warner

He’s dropped a big hint

Tyson Fury has hinted at a return to boxing and coming out of retirement to fight Oleksandr Usyk one more time.

Fury, 36, retiring from boxing and coming back to much fanfare is nothing new.

However, his latest retirement felt slightly more concrete after losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk.

This said, the Gypsy King has given fans hope after responding to comments made by Usyk speaking to The Stomping Ground.

Ahead of his rematch with Daniel Dubois on 19 July, Usky said he will fight one more time after his summer fight.

He was asked who he would like the bout to be against, to which he replied: “Maybe it’s Tyson Fury. Maybe it’s Anthony Joshua.”

Upon being asked what he thought about Fury’s retirement, he said: “He’s not retired. I think Tyson will continue training, continue boxing, because he’s a great man.

“Yes, Tyson Fury… a lot of speak – blah blah blah blah – but it’s good. Great man, wow.”

This interview caught Fury’s attention on Instagram, replying to the post as he commented: “Beat the f***er 2 times the world knows the truth.

“Any time, any place. sucher (sic) UK next time 100k people.”

Safe to say Fury vs Usyk III could be on the cards.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

By Dan Seddon

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

By Dan Seddon

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

Russia

Zelenskyy warns that Russia is ‘preparing something’ this summer

By Dan Seddon

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

Affiliate

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

By JOE

Load more stories