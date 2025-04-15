Search icon

News

15th Apr 2025

Two Man United players confirmed to be leaving at end of season

Harry Warner

Their contracts will not be renewed

Two Man United players will be leaving the club at the end of the season as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Ruben Amorim has had a tough job since arriving in England from Portugal in November, winning just 13 of his 32 matches in charge.

The Red Devils’ faltering form has led to Amorim looking to reshape his squad to his own liking, meaning the summer is likely to see many departures.

Christian Eriksen already has one foot out of the door and is expected to leave, while two more veteran players will leave the United squad come May.

Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton will no longer be part of the United team next year as their contracts expire end of the season.

While Jonny Evans has featured plenty since returning to the club last season, the Northern Irishman has played 42 matches, more than most expected.

Meanwhile Tom Heaton was brought in as third-choice goalkeeper in 2021 where he has acted as a senior role model for the squad.

He has made three appearances since returning to the club where he started his career.

Fabrizio Romano said: “Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are both set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, plan confirmed.”

It is uncertain if the players will move into coaching roles at the club or cut ties completely.

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,News,Premier League,Sport

