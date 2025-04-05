Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama labelled Donald Trump a “wannabe dictator” in a scathing speech about the US President.

It comes after the pair were spotted sharing a laugh at Jimmy Carter’s funeral a few months ago, which led to many speculating that there was a mutual affection between the two.

Obama has now criticised Trump’s second term in office including his crackdown on law firms, press freedoms and free speech in universities.

The 63-year-old warned that Trump’s presidency could be “dangerous” and claimed that he has been acting like a “wannabe dictator running around trying to punish his enemies.”

He was also very critical of Trump’s recent tariffs, stating that they are not “going to be good for America.”

Speaking at Hamilton College on Thursday, Obama said: “Imagine if I had done any of this.

“It’s unimaginable that the same parties that are silent now would have tolerated behaviour like that from me or a whole bunch of my predecessors.

“I just want to be clear about this.

“Imagine if I had pulled the Fox News credentials from the White House press corps.

“You’re laughing, but this is what’s happening.

“Imagine if I had said to law firms that were representing parties that were upset with policies my administration had initiated, that you will not be allowed into government buildings.

“We will punish you economically for dissenting from the Affordable Care Act or the Iran deal. We will ferret out students who protest against my policies.

“When I watch some of what’s going on now, it does not look, I don’t think what we just witnessed in terms of economic policy and tariffs is going to be good for America, but that’s a specific policy.”

He continued: “I am more troubled by the idea that a White House can say to law firms, ‘If you represent parties that we don’t like, we’re going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively’.

“That kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.

“We do not need four years of a wannabe king, a wannabe dictator running around trying to punish his enemies.

“What I can’t understand is why anyone would think that Donald Trump will shake things up in a way that is good for you.

“Because there is absolutely no evidence that this man thinks about anybody but himself.”