Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car strikes ‘multiple pedestrians’

A man in his 30s has since been arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after "multiple pedestrians" were struck by a vehicle in Derby city centre, per Sky News.

Police halted a vehicle believed to have been involved with the incident shortly after it happened in Friar Gate at about 9.30pm on Saturday (March 28).

Derbyshire Police wrote in a statement on Facebook: "We can confirm that seven people were injured when a car was driven into pedestrians in a city centre street."

Police said the driver, a man in his 30s originally from India, has been arrested and remains in custody.

The arrest was made on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury through dangerous driving and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 9.31pm yesterday, Saturday 28 March to Friar Gate, Derby. The caller reported a medical emergency.

"We sent a number of resources including three paramedics in three ambulance cars, seven ambulances and our Hazardous Area Response Team. We transported seven patients between Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre."

A witness who arrived shortly after the incident told the Derby Telegraph there were “people on the floor," per Sky News.

"It was such a frightening experience. We came around the corner and there was just people everywhere," they added.

"We didn't realise what had happened and then we slowly realised that it was something bad."

Derbyshire Police said: "Our investigation is in its early stages but we want to hear from anyone who saw a black Suzuki Swift being driven in Derby around the time of the incident.

"Friar Gate is completely closed from the junction with Curzon Street/Cheapside up to Ford Street. The road will be closed for a considerable time so please avoid the area completely."

The force added: "Although we know this will be alarming, we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public."

Labour MP for Derby North, Catherine Atkinson, wrote in a post on social media: "I am deeply shocked by reports that people have been injured in a serious incident in Derby city centre this evening.

"My thoughts are with those injured and I'm grateful to our emergency services.

"Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Anyone who has information should contact them as soon as possible.