21st Jul 2025

Donald Trump shares AI video of Barrack Obama being arrested in bizarre post

Erin McLaughlin

Trump calls for Barack Obama to be arrested in bizarre social media post

On Sunday, Donald Trump posted a bizarre AI-generated video of Barack Obama being arrested, captioned: “No one is above the law.”

The video shows a series of Democratic politicians, including former President Obama, former President Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi. It then transitions to Trump and Obama sitting together in the Oval Office.

With YMCA by the Village People playing over the video, Obama is being cuffed and led away by FBI agents. The clip ends with Obama in an orange jumpsuit behind bars.

The video follows claims made by spy chief Tulsi Gabbard, who stated that Barack Obama was behind a ‘years-long coup’ against Trump.

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, declassified hundreds of documents on Friday (18 July) related to the investigation concerning alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to Gabbard, the emails reveal a conspiracy by Obama in an effort to subvert Trump’s win by using ‘manufactured and politicised intelligence’ to make it appear that bad actors may have influenced the result, per the Daily Mail.

Gabbard: “Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup to try to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”

Unsurprisingly, her claims were supported by Trump, who then republished her interviews with Fox and several other news outlets on Truth Social.

On Sunday, the US President took things a step further by reposting an AI-generated video titled: “No one is above the law”.

Tulsi Gabbard released a 114-page document, which she claims shows that the Obama administration was aware there was no direct threat from Russia to impact the 2016 vote.

She has since called for an investigation and potential prosecution of anyone involved, which could include the ex-President and James Comey, the former FBI director.

The documents show insider discussions among top Obama officials about Russia’s still heavily debated involvement in the 2016 elections.

Topics:

AI,Conspiracy,Obama,Trump,US Elections

