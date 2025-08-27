Search icon

27th Aug 2025

Trump claims many Americans want a dictator for the second day in a row

Harry Warner

Donald Trump has claimed that many Americans want a dictator for a second day in a row.

Now, we’re all accustomed to many of Trump’s outlandish claims, whether it be his hatred of ‘windmills’, mastery of grass, or obsession with Taylor Swift.

However, it’s always slightly more concerning when he starts banging on about actual politics, especially dictatorship.

Yesterday, for the second time in two days, Trump suggested that the American people might in fact want a dictator to lead the country.

Yes, the land of the free and supposed champions of democracy want a dictator according to the US president.

The claim came about during a cabinet meeting during which Trump became frustrated with Democratic governors who are displeased with Trump’s threat of sending the military into cities in their states.

Things got heated when Maryland governor Wes Moore hit back after the president claimed that Moore described him as “the greatest president of my lifetime” during a meeting last December.

On Monday, Moore refuted this as he said on X “Keep telling yourself that, Mr. President”.

Trump then would go on to suggest, without any numbers to back him up, that a dictator as president might not be all that bad!

He said: “So the line is that I’m a dictator, but I stop crime.

“So a lot of people say, you know, ‘If that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.'”

Of course Trump went on to insist he is “not a dictator”, just a man who loves to stop crime.

Although this may just be to offset the fact that this was the second day in a row Trump has mentioned a dictator as president.

On Monday, during a press conference, he said: “A lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we’d like a dictator.’”

He insisted he was not one, but a man with “great common sense”.

Many fear, however, that these comments could indicate Trump testing the water on how he really wants to run the US.

