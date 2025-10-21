Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

Construction crews started work on Monday

Sections of the White House’s east wing began to be demolished on Monday as part of plans to construct a new golden ballroom.

A covered entryway and a number of windows were torn away by construction crews, despite an earlier statement from US President Donald Trump that the £186 million redevelopment would not change the existing structure of America’s most important residence.

Back in July, Trump said: “It won’t interfere with the current building. It won’t be. It’ll be near it but not touching it – and pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of.”

He added: “It’s my favourite. It’s my favourite place. I love it.”

The 79-year-old Republican leader took to social media this week to announce that construction on the luxurious ballroom has now begun.

He said: “For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc,” before making clear that “ground has now been broken” on the project.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 20: Workers demolish the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to build a ballroom reportedly costing $250 million on the eastern side of the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

According to Trump, the project is being funded by “many generous Patriots,” none of whom have yet been named.

The new ballroom will be the first modification made to the East Wing of the White House since 1942.

Although the changes being made by Trump are vast in scale, prompting concerns from the Society of Architectural Historians and the American Institute of Architects, updates to the grounds of the White House are not completely unheard of.

Under the Barack Obama Presidency, the White House tennis court was converted so it could host basketball games and the likes of Gerald Ford, Harry Truman, and Richard Nixon all made updates to the grounds at various points during the second half of the 20th century.