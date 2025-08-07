Trump and Putin agree to meet in coming days

It’ll be the first meeting since Trump took office for the second time

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet in the coming days.

An agreement has reportedly been struck between the two sides to meet in the coming days as per Russian news agency IFAX, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov, who advises Putin on foreign affairs, has reportedly said all parties have begun working on the details.

While the location for the meeting has been agreed, it has not yet been announced.

The official said that special envoy Steve Witkoff had spoken about a potential three way meeting between Putin, Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ushakov said: “At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement was agreed in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days, that is, a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.”

The meeting could happen next week, although Ushakov said it was difficult to know how many days of preparation the summit will take.