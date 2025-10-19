Town’s annual poppy display axed after council clamps down after flag flying

The council told the group if they wanted to continue their tradition they would have to submit an application

A town’s Remembrance Day poppy display has been axed because of a council clampdown sparked by the recent spate of Union Jack flying.

For the last three years locals in Hoyland, Barnsley, South Yorks, have commemorated the deaths of 396 soldiers from the town in the two world wars.

They have done this by placing a large wooden poppy for each fallen soldier on lamp-posts along the Remembrance Day parade route in the town which leads from the memorial to the town centre.

But this year, residents decided they will no longer display the poppies on lampposts along the one mile Armistice Day route.

Council officials have told the Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group (HRPG) they can no longer attach the poppies to lampposts which also have road signs attached.

The decision follows updated guidance surrounding the Highways Act 1980 by Barnsley Council after a spate of flag-flying incidents in the town.

HRPG chairman Robert Hill said: “I am genuinely disheartened that we will not be putting up the wooden poppies on lampposts and road signage posts lining the Parade Route.

“We place over 350 wooden poppies to line the parade route, each carrying a name of a solider commemorated on the Hoyland War Memorial.

“Following stipulations, Hoyland town centre, where we tended to place the majority of poppies, would be left looking bare with only the sporadic placing of poppies.

“There wouldn’t be enough lampposts left to put them all on.

“We cannot put one up with a name and not another, as we believe this would be disrespectful.”

The group said their heartbreaking decision follows the installation of flags on lampposts in Hoyland which took place earlier this year.

Following this, conversations which took place on social media had prompted members to seek clarity from the local authority about whether they could continue their tribute.

The council then told the group if they wanted to continue their tradition they would have to submit detailed application at least 10 days before installation.

They were also told to avoid using lampposts that carry road signage, and ensure all poppies are fixed just above head height to avoid volunteers using freestanding ladders or platforms.

But members said the rules have made the display “impractical”, as most lampposts in Hoyland centre carry signs and would now be out of use.

A council spokesperson said: “The Council’s first duty is to the health, safety, and welfare of all highway users.

“The recent increase in unlicensed attachments to street lighting columns has prompted a review of our current processes and controls regarding any and all attachments to the Council’s network of lighting infrastructure.

The council updated its guidance on October 10 to ensure all lamppost installations are treated consistently following discussions earlier this year about the flags being erected.

Though they said the legislation regarding the safe use of street lighting columns has not changed since it was introduced in the Highways Act 1980.

They said the update was designed to keep all “highway users safe” even those wishing to attach items to the council infrastructure.

The council also advised that poppies should be fitted just above head height to make the process safer by removing the need for ladders or mobile elevated work platforms.

The council also said: “We fully support the respectful display of poppies on lighting columns as a mark of remembrance across the borough.”

Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We appreciate Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group’s continued commitment to honouring our fallen heroes and recognise the significance of this annual event to the local community.

“We remain committed to working with community groups to ensure such tributes can be delivered safely and appropriately.”

Under the new guidance, all community groups wishing to install items on lampposts or road furniture must apply in advance and demonstrate they meet safety and liability requirements.

The HRPG said they “hope” to work with the council over the next 12 months to find a solution for future years.

The Royal British Legion declined to comment.