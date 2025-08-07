Top female BBC star reportedly made junior staff cry after showing them nude picture

The incident has been described as a ‘ticking timebomb’

A top female BBC star reportedly made a junior member of staff cry after flashing them with a nude picture, as reported by The Telegraph.

As per an inside source talking to The Sun, the star, who is a top 50 earner at the BBC, was forced to apologise to the staff member after they were left “completely horrified” by the unsolicited d*** pic.

The interaction was intended to be “jokey, locker-room type banter” as the star questioned the staff member on their preferences.

Ultimately this left the staff member allegedly in tears.

The identity of the person in the image is also unknown.

The insider at the BBC told The Sun: “It’s a ticking time bomb…

“As soon as the name of this woman, and details of her bad behaviour, are unleashed, it will derail entire departments and mark the first female to be formally swept up into the BBC’s wrongdoing roll call.

“The woman asked the young producer if she liked ‘d*** pics’ and then showed her a picture on her mobile phone.

“It was meant to be jokey, locker-room type banter, but the woman was completely horrified and cried about it.

“No one minds a bit of office banter, but this was on another level.

“She felt like it was an intentionally shocking move to intimidate, veiled as a joke. It was way too much.”

The source added: “The woman had to apologise to the girl.

“It’s double standards, but somehow a woman being involved in showing d**k pics feels much more offensive than a male.

“Jermaine Jenas lost his job for sharing such things.

“The release of her name would be seismic.”

In a statement released to Metro and The Sun, the BBC said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously.”