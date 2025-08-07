Search icon

News

07th Aug 2025

Top female BBC star reportedly made junior staff cry after showing them nude picture

Harry Warner

Top female BBC star reportedly made junior staff cry after showing them nude picture

The incident has been described as a ‘ticking timebomb’

A top female BBC star reportedly made a junior member of staff cry after flashing them with a nude picture, as reported by The Telegraph.

As per an inside source talking to The Sun, the star, who is a top 50 earner at the BBC, was forced to apologise to the staff member after they were left “completely horrified” by the unsolicited d*** pic.

The interaction was intended to be “jokey, locker-room type banter” as the star questioned the staff member on their preferences.

Ultimately this left the staff member allegedly in tears.

The identity of the person in the image is also unknown.

The insider at the BBC told The Sun: “It’s a ticking time bomb…

“As soon as the name of this woman, and details of her bad behaviour, are unleashed, it will derail entire departments and mark the first female to be formally swept up into the BBC’s wrongdoing roll call.

“The woman asked the young producer if she liked ‘d*** pics’ and then showed her a picture on her mobile phone.

“It was meant to be jokey, locker-room type banter, but the woman was completely horrified and cried about it.

“No one minds a bit of office banter, but this was on another level.

“She felt like it was an intentionally shocking move to intimidate, veiled as a joke. It was way too much.”

The source added: “The woman had to apologise to the girl.

“It’s double standards, but somehow a woman being involved in showing d**k pics feels much more offensive than a male.

“Jermaine Jenas lost his job for sharing such things.

“The release of her name would be seismic.”

In a statement released to Metro and The Sun, the BBC said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously.”

Topics:

BBC,News,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

Disney

British tourist arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law at Disney World

By JOE

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

Instagram

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

By JOE

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

Farage

JK Rowling suggests Nigel Farage has gone woke

By Bill Curtis

MORE FROM JOE

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

breast Milk

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

By JOE

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

Ibiza

Ibiza final boss is ‘going on tour’

By Harry Warner

Oasis fan slipped on beer before falling to death at Wembley, says dad

Oasis fan slipped on beer before falling to death at Wembley, says dad

By Ava Keady

Trump and Putin agree to meet in coming days

News

Trump and Putin agree to meet in coming days

By Harry Warner

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

Labour

Homelessness Minister ‘evicted tenants from property and hiked rent by £700’

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 463

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

Ballon d'Or

Fans left furious as one major Premier League player not included in Ballon d’Or nominees

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

Ibiza

Girlfriend of Ibiza final boss speaks out after partner goes viral online

By Ava Keady

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

‘I interviewed Bonnie Blue – what she was like off camera shocked me’

By Ed Campbell

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

Football

The reason why Man United are able to afford £74m Sesko revealed

By Sammi Minion

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

Disney Plus

Disney+ will show live La Liga games next season 

By Sammi Minion

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

breast Milk

Frida has released a limited-edition breast milk ice cream

By JOE

Load more stories