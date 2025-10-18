TikTok comedian Steve Bridges found dead aged 41

His wife Chelsey confirmed the news

Comedian Steve Bridges has passed away aged 41.

Bridges had more than 2 million followers on the social media platform TikTok, where he was known for POV-style skit videos.

The 41-year-old passed away in his sleep last night.

His wife of 16 years Chelsey confirmed Bridges’ death in a video posted on her husband’s TikTok channel, where she revealed his passing came “out of the blue.”

Chelsey then paid tribute, saying: “I’m really sorry to get on and tell you this, this way. I think if I wait any longer, I’m not going to be able to do it.

“Who you saw online was just the characters that he created. He was so talented because he was the opposite of all of them.

@stevebridges He’s really gone. There’s no news story. He wasn’t a Hollywood personality. He was a family man who loved to make people laugh. This is real. He died peacefully sleeping on our couch. Thank you all. ♬ original sound – Steve Bridges

“He was the most attentive father, and the best, the best husband. And the greatest, sweetest man. And thanks to you internet, he’s been able to live his dream of making people laugh. I am so thankful that he got to do that,’ she added as she wiped tears off her face.

“I’m not going to tell my children that they can’t grieve online. I will probably grieve online too. This is life now. Please never take it for granted and try to live your dreams every day. Love your family and take care of yourself.”

Per US outlet TMZ, Peoria Police Department said Bridges’ cause of death is believed to have been from natural causes.

Steve and Chelsey Bridges share three children together, a 14-year-old daughter and two twin 10-year-old sons.