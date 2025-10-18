Search icon

News

18th Oct 2025

TikTok comedian Steve Bridges found dead aged 41

Sammi Minion

His wife Chelsey confirmed the news

Comedian Steve Bridges has passed away aged 41.

Bridges had more than 2 million followers on the social media platform TikTok, where he was known for POV-style skit videos.

The 41-year-old passed away in his sleep last night.

His wife of 16 years Chelsey confirmed Bridges’ death in a video posted on her husband’s TikTok channel, where she revealed his passing came “out of the blue.”

Chelsey then paid tribute, saying: “I’m really sorry to get on and tell you this, this way. I think if I wait any longer, I’m not going to be able to do it.

“Who you saw online was just the characters that he created. He was so talented because he was the opposite of all of them.

@stevebridges

He’s really gone. There’s no news story. He wasn’t a Hollywood personality. He was a family man who loved to make people laugh. This is real. He died peacefully sleeping on our couch. Thank you all.

♬ original sound – Steve Bridges

“He was the most attentive father, and the best, the best husband. And the greatest, sweetest man. And thanks to you internet, he’s been able to live his dream of making people laugh. I am so thankful that he got to do that,’ she added as she wiped tears off her face.

“I’m not going to tell my children that they can’t grieve online. I will probably grieve online too. This is life now. Please never take it for granted and try to live your dreams every day. Love your family and take care of yourself.”

Per US outlet TMZ, Peoria Police Department said Bridges’ cause of death is believed to have been from natural causes.

Steve and Chelsey Bridges share three children together, a 14-year-old daughter and two twin 10-year-old sons.

Topics:

News,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

News

Cause of death confirmed after couple found dead just hours after Facebook post about honeymoon

By Sammi Minion

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

Finance

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

By Sammi Minion

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

BBC

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

Aviation

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

By Harry Warner

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

Government launches first digital ID today

digital id

Government launches first digital ID today

By Harry Warner

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Football

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Amazon

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

By Sammi Minion

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

Aviation

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

By Harry Warner

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

Football

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

By Sammi Minion

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

Football

Keir Starmer responds to decision to ban Israeli football club fans from Aston Villa game

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories