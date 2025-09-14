Search icon

14th Sep 2025

Thomas Skinner admits to cheating on his wife just weeks after they got married

Nina McLaughlin

“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry.”

Former Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner has admitted to cheating on his wife, just weeks after they got married.

In a new interview with The Sun, the Strictly star said he had a “two-week fling” with a beauty clinic owner after meeting her in a pub.

He told the outlet he met an “attractive woman” who offered him free cosmetic treatments, in exchange for promotion.

Skinner said he and Amy-Lucy O’Rourke had a “fling” for two weeks, but that the guilt took over after they slept together.

“It is the biggest mistake of my life,” he said, adding that it has been three and a half years since the fling.

“I met her in a pub,” he continued.

“She was a single mum.

“We chatted on the phone and she offered me some kind of cosmetic slimming treatments.

“I had a fling.

“It was nothing more than that.

“It was the one time, it was a mistake.

“I woke up feeling absolutely terrible about it.

“I felt so guilty.

“I told my wife.

“I let her down in that brief moment of madness where I wasn’t thinking, where I didn’t appreciate what I had.

“I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry.”

Skinner married his wife, Sinead, in a bar in the City of London in 2018, and they got engaged two years later.

He then married the “love of his life” in 2022, and shortly after he cheated on her.

“My wife is the best thing that’s ever happened.

“I’m so lucky she forgave me,” Skinner said.

“It was the worst thing I’ve ever had to do. It was terrible.

“I’m a very, very open book and I don’t hide anything from my wife.

“She was obviously distraught, upset.

“Didn’t think I’d do that to her.

“When I told my wife, I fully understood if she was to never speak to me again.

“No one else made me do what I’ve done.

“But it just shows something so brief could ruin your life.”

Skinner has three children with Sinead – a son, who was born in 2020, and twin daughters who were born in 2023.

Topics:

Relationships,Thomas Skinner

