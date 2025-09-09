It comes as part of a new government initiative

The best and worst NHS trusts in England have been named in a league table which come as part of a new government initiative.

The league table was revealed for the first time today by The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the tables would help inform the public and allow them to exercise choice, although trusts have expressed doubt over whether the table uses the right metrics.

An NHS Trust is an entity within the NHS which provides healthcare services to a specific geographical area or population, and can encompass multiple hospitals and services.

Trusts are scored on seven different factors which include waiting times for operations, cancer treatment, time spent in A&E and ambulance response times.

Finances are also assesed.

The government has said that trusts that place consistently low in the rankings will see managers have their salary docked, while trusts that perform better will be granted greater freedoms and investment.

Those that perform badly will receive ‘targeted support’.

The full list reads as follows (reminder that specific hospitals will come under the regional trusts):

1. Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

2. Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Trust

3. The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

4. Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

5. Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

6. The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

7. The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

8. The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust

9. Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

10. University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

11. Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

12. Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust

13. University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

14. The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

15. Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

16. Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

17. Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

18. Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

19. East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

20. Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

21. South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

22. North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

23. London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

24. North Bristol NHS Trust

25. South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust

26. The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

27. The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

28. Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

29. Homerton Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

29. Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

31. Kingston and Richmond NHS Foundation Trust

32. West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

33. The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust

34. Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

35. Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

36. Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

37. Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

37. Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

37. St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

40. Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

41. Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

41. Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

41. Whittington Health NHS Trust 44. Airedale NHS Foundation Trust

44. Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

46. Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

46. Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

48. Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

48. Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

48. University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

51. Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

52. Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

53. Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust

54. Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

54. Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

56. Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

57. Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

57. Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

59. Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

59. Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

61. Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

61. East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

61. Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust

64. Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

64. Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

66. County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

67. University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust

68. Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust

68. The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

70. Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

71. Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

71. Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

73. Isle of Wight NHS Trust

73. Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

73. Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

76. Croydon Health Services NHS Trust 76. Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

76. Wye Valley NHS Trust

79. Barts Health NHS Trust

79. King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

79. The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

82. South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

83. Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

83. University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

83. University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

86. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

86. Stockport NHS Foundation Trust

88. Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust

89. East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

90. West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

91. Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust

92. Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

92. Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

94. Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust

95. Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

96. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

96. Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

96. Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

99. East Cheshire NHS Trust

100. Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

101. East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust

101. Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

101. University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust

104. Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust

105. North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

105. The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

107. Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

108. University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

109. University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

110. Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

111. Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

112. Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

113. The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

114. Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust

115. Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

116. Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

117. University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

118. Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

118. York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

120. The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust

121. George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust

122. United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

123. Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

123. Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

125. Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

125. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

127. Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

127. University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

129. James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

130. Medway NHS Foundation Trust

130. North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

132. University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust

133. Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

134. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust