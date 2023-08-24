Search icon

24th Aug 2023

Terrifying moment performer’s face catches fire during fire-breathing stunt

Steve Hopkins

People rushed to help the man put the fire on his face out

A performer was rushed to hospital after a fire-breathing stunt went wrong.

The man was dressed as Goddess kali – in an elaborate costume and headdress – for a Hindu religious procession dedicated to Lord Pashupatinath in India when the accident happened.

The man spat petrol from his mouth, intending to create a fireball, but the flames spread to his face and set his costume ablaze.

A source said: “He was seen grabbing his face as parts of his costume fell on the stage, setting it on fire.

“People who were around him rushed to his aid as he attempted to put out the fire on his face. Locals who were watching this stunt were left shocked.”

The man was rushed to a local hospital for treatment and suffered mild burn injuries during the stunt in Mandsaur, in central India’s Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

