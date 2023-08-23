Search icon

Crime

23rd Aug 2023

Man, 26, dies after being sprayed in face with ‘ammonia’ as he answered the door

Steve Hopkins

‘Absolutely gutted what is wrong with this world?’

A man has died after being sprayed in the face with a suspected fertilizer when he answered the door.

Andy Foster was attacked at his home in Gateshead around 11pm on Sunday, and his family on Monday released a picture of him to the media as police appealed for more information.

It is thought the 26-year-old was sprayed with ammonia, a fertilizer generally used in agriculture. The inorganic compound, of nitrogen and hydrogen, in high concentrations, causes immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract and can result in blindness, lung damage or death.

Police say two men knocked on Foster’s front door on Eighton Terrace, Wrekenton, and when he opened it, he was sprayed in the face.

His attackers then fled the scene.

Foster was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Devastated friends and family have described Andy as a “friend for life”, according to a report by The Mirror.

One said: “Still can’t believe your gone Andy Foster, you were always there whenever anybody needed you, always knew how to make people laugh, you will be such a big miss! Rest in peace.”

Another posted to Facebook: “Absolutely gutted what is wrong with this world! Rip cuz.”

A third said: “Lost for words at the minute. You’ve been a friend since as far back as I can remember. R.I.P Andy Foster love you mate, thinking of Karen Foster and Steve at this time. I’m so sorry.”

Northumbria Police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts go out to Andy’s family and loved ones after he has sadly passed away.

“This was a tragic incident and we will continue to support them in any way that we can during this exceptionally difficult time. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what has happened and how Andy has ultimately lost his life.”

Fowler said it is believed “those involved are known to each other” and that there is no wider risk to the public.

“At this time, I am now appealing to the public for their help – and would urge any further witnesses or anyone with information to come forward to police as soon as possible. Your support could prove vital as we look to find answers for Andy’s family.”

Anyone with information is urged to speak with an officer on duty, use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230820-1369.

Information can also be supplied anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

Topics:

gateshead,Murder,Police

