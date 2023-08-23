Search icon

Crime

23rd Aug 2023

Woman found chained to the floor with padlock around her neck

Steve Hopkins

Warning: Some readers may find the following footage disturbing

‘I told you the next time you leave and don’t come home, I’d kill you’

Body camera footage shows the dramatic moment police rescue a woman chained to the floor by her neck for two days.

The woman, since identified as Jonna Wilson, was rescued by police and firefighters on August 16 inside a home near the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods off Dixie Highway, in Kentucky.

Louisville Metro police officers climbed through the second-floor window of a decrepit home after neighbours reported hearing screams for help.

LMPD said Tuesday that officers tried to break into the building by kicking down doors and windows, but it was completely barricaded.

Wilson reportedly broke through the window of the second-floor room where she was being held captive.

“I got a ladder!” a neighbour shouted from the crowd that had gathered on the street, the bodycam footage shows. An officer then climbs the ladder and enters the home where he finds Wilson hysterically sobbing with a chain fixed to her neck.

“The woman had a chain around her neck, which was secured by a MasterLock, and that chain was bolted to the floor with screws,” the department said.

In the video, Wilson can be heard apologising to the officers and telling him that her captor kept the key to the lock on his keychain.

After finding a hatchet in the home, the officers cut the chain free from the floor and helped Wilson outside. She was then treated by medics.

Firefighters later used bolt cutters to remove the locked chain from her neck.

Moises May, 36, was arrested two days after the woman’s rescue, according to the LMPD.

May allegedly trapped Wilson, with whom he shares a one-year-old daughter, inside the house the day after they had an argument that turned physical.

According to an arrest report obtained by Wave, May had held her down and chopped off the majority of her hair with a machete.

After leaving that night, Wilson returned to collect her belongings and help her estranged boyfriend clean it when she was locked inside a deadbolted room.

“You’re gonna get it tonight. I told you the next time you leave and don’t come home, I’d kill you,” May is accused of telling her.

He then allegedly chained Wilson to the floor and took her phone.

May has been charged with one count of kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening and harassment.

In an interview with WDRB News, Wilson said if she hadn’t been rescued, she believes May “would have killed me” and told how “you think you know someone, and you don’t.”

Topics:

America,Kentucky,Louisville

