Search icon

News

28th Jun 2024

Tenerife police call for volunteers to take part in search for Jay Slater

Ryan Price

missing brit jay slater

The teenager has been missing for almost two weeks.

Tenerife police have made an appeal for volunteers to join in the search for the missing British teenager Jay Slater.

For almost two weeks now, a huge search operation has been underway in the north-west of the island for the 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

Slater has not been seen since the early hours of Monday 17 June, when he returned to a rented accommodation in the remote village of Masca with a group of people he met while attending the NRG music festival.

The Guardia Civil are now calling on members of the public to assist in a large-scale search, taking place on Saturday.

In a statement, police said: “The Guardia Civil prepares and coordinates a large search to find the young British man missing in the village of Masca.

“The collaboration of all those Volunteer Associations is requested: civil Protection, firefighters, etc., and even private volunteers who are experts in the abrupt search terrain.

“The massive search will be carried out on Saturday, 29 June from 9am,” they added.

“Bearing in mind that this is an abrupt, rocky area, full of unevenness and with a multitude of ravines, paths and roads, the collaboration of all those Associations of Volunteers who can help in this raid that is intended to be carried out in a directed and coordinated manner is requested.”

Jay Slater’s family and friends have shared this poster. On the right handside is his last known location, according to his phone.

They added that volunteers should call the Guardia Civil on 696434031 before 8pm this evening if they want to join the search.

Yesterday, Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan revealed that she has started withdrawing money from a fundraiser set up amid the search for her missing son.

Since his disappearance, more than £36,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe page on his behalf.

Debbie Duncan said on Thursday that she had started to withdraw some of the cash to spend on support for the rescuers, food and accommodation.

She explained the money would also be used to fly out the “loved ones” of the “wonderful people” who had come out to Tenerife to be with her during the search for her son.

Related links:

She wrote on the page on Thursday: “We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held.

“I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay.

“Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses.

“I’m surrounded by wonderful people who are by my side, but far from their loved ones, so we’ll also be using part of these funds to fly them to Tenerife so we can support each other during these dark times.”

Topics:

jay slater,Missing,News,Tenerife

RELATED ARTICLES

Man cremates ‘wife’ only to discover she’s alive 400 miles away

Cremation

Man cremates ‘wife’ only to discover she’s alive 400 miles away

By Ryan Price

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best Euro group stage moments

Football

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best Euro group stage moments

By Harry Warner

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

Football

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Diver ignores extreme water slide’s ‘no women’ warning and goes down it anyway

Diver

Diver ignores extreme water slide’s ‘no women’ warning and goes down it anyway

By Charlie Herbert

Beloved police dog dies after being left inside hot car overnight

Missouri

Beloved police dog dies after being left inside hot car overnight

By Charlie Herbert

People left shocked as ‘ripoff’ Glastonbury food prices are revealed

Food

People left shocked as ‘ripoff’ Glastonbury food prices are revealed

By Charlie Herbert

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

crazy town

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

By Charlie Herbert

Petition for annual reunion between Tartan Army and Germany gets 50,000 signatures

euro 2024

Petition for annual reunion between Tartan Army and Germany gets 50,000 signatures

By Charlie Herbert

Death from E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’ leads to sandwiches, wraps and salads being recalled

Lettuce

Death from E. coli outbreak ‘spread by lettuce’ leads to sandwiches, wraps and salads being recalled

By Jack Peat

Man Utd likely to sell Marcus Rashford in shock move to top European side

Manchester United

Man Utd likely to sell Marcus Rashford in shock move to top European side

By Zoe Hodges

Diver ignores extreme water slide’s ‘no women’ warning and goes down it anyway

Diver

Diver ignores extreme water slide’s ‘no women’ warning and goes down it anyway

By Charlie Herbert

Anthony Gordon got ‘brakes mixed up’ as he shows off injuries following e-bike crash

euros 2024

Anthony Gordon got ‘brakes mixed up’ as he shows off injuries following e-bike crash

By Zoe Hodges

Phil Foden returns to England training at Euro 2024

England

Phil Foden returns to England training at Euro 2024

By Charlie Herbert

Chocolate fans fuming after Nestle confirms they have scrapped much-loved flavour

Chocolate

Chocolate fans fuming after Nestle confirms they have scrapped much-loved flavour

By Ryan Price

UEFA axe Euros referee who failed to award Scotland penalty against Hungary

euros 2024

UEFA axe Euros referee who failed to award Scotland penalty against Hungary

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 405

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 405

By Charlie Herbert

Carl Froch slams Anthony Joshua in explicit rant as he leaks WhatsApp messages

Anthony Joshua

Carl Froch slams Anthony Joshua in explicit rant as he leaks WhatsApp messages

By Zoe Hodges

Beloved police dog dies after being left inside hot car overnight

Missouri

Beloved police dog dies after being left inside hot car overnight

By Charlie Herbert

Hawk Tuah girl’s life has transformed since going viral

hawk tuah girl

Hawk Tuah girl’s life has transformed since going viral

By Ryan Price

People left shocked as ‘ripoff’ Glastonbury food prices are revealed

Food

People left shocked as ‘ripoff’ Glastonbury food prices are revealed

By Charlie Herbert

Former Celtic player Landry N’Guemo dead at 38

Celtic

Former Celtic player Landry N’Guemo dead at 38

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories