Tenerife police call for volunteers to take part in search for Jay Slater

The teenager has been missing for almost two weeks.

Tenerife police have made an appeal for volunteers to join in the search for the missing British teenager Jay Slater.

For almost two weeks now, a huge search operation has been underway in the north-west of the island for the 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire.

Slater has not been seen since the early hours of Monday 17 June, when he returned to a rented accommodation in the remote village of Masca with a group of people he met while attending the NRG music festival.

The Guardia Civil are now calling on members of the public to assist in a large-scale search, taking place on Saturday.

In a statement, police said: “The Guardia Civil prepares and coordinates a large search to find the young British man missing in the village of Masca.

“The collaboration of all those Volunteer Associations is requested: civil Protection, firefighters, etc., and even private volunteers who are experts in the abrupt search terrain.

“The massive search will be carried out on Saturday, 29 June from 9am,” they added.

“Bearing in mind that this is an abrupt, rocky area, full of unevenness and with a multitude of ravines, paths and roads, the collaboration of all those Associations of Volunteers who can help in this raid that is intended to be carried out in a directed and coordinated manner is requested.”

Jay Slater’s family and friends have shared this poster. On the right handside is his last known location, according to his phone.

They added that volunteers should call the Guardia Civil on 696434031 before 8pm this evening if they want to join the search.

Yesterday, Jay’s mum Debbie Duncan revealed that she has started withdrawing money from a fundraiser set up amid the search for her missing son.

Since his disappearance, more than £36,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe page on his behalf.

Debbie Duncan said on Thursday that she had started to withdraw some of the cash to spend on support for the rescuers, food and accommodation.

She explained the money would also be used to fly out the “loved ones” of the “wonderful people” who had come out to Tenerife to be with her during the search for her son.

She wrote on the page on Thursday: “We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held.

“I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay.

“Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses.

“I’m surrounded by wonderful people who are by my side, but far from their loved ones, so we’ll also be using part of these funds to fly them to Tenerife so we can support each other during these dark times.”