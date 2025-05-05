Search icon

News

05th May 2025

Ten dead and 70 hospitalised after tourist boat capsizes in bad weather

Harry Warner

Strong winds caused the boat to capsize

At least 10 people have died and 70 more hospitalised after a tourist boat capsized in China following severely inclement weather.

Sudden strong winds struck the boat which was conducting a sightseeing cruise along a river in Qianxi city in Guizhou yesterday, (Sunday 4 May).

The capsize of the vessel lead to 84 people falling into the water as per state media reports.

Initially nine people were declared dead, however, this number increased to 10 this morning, (Monday 5 May), after another missing body was found.

The incident occurred at a busy time for Chinese tourism as the country celebrated the end of the week-long May Day holiday, when travel can hit peak numbers.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping had earlier urged “all-out efforts” in the search and rescue.

The President also referenced previous, similar events that had taken place recently, leading him to stress the importance of improving safety measures, state media said.

Authorities in China have also been told to step up public safety measures over peak tourist season.

Just two months ago, 11 people were killed in another naval accident, after a passenger boat collided with an industrial ship in China’s Hunan province.

Meanwhile, this weekend also saw a helicopter crash into a newly opened park in the city of Suzhou, killing one and injuring four on board.

Topics:

China,News,World News

RELATED ARTICLES

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

World News

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

By Sean Crosbie

Archaeologists are too afraid to open up the tomb of China’s first Emperor

China

Archaeologists are too afraid to open up the tomb of China’s first Emperor

By Nina McLaughlin

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

China

Man-made structure is so huge it’s actually slowing the Earth down, NASA says

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Pub forced to pay £75,000 to family after false dine and dash accusations

Pub forced to pay £75,000 to family after false dine and dash accusations

By Sean Crosbie

Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

Texting

Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump to hit UK film industry with 100% tariff in bid ‘to save Hollywood’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to hit UK film industry with 100% tariff in bid ‘to save Hollywood’

By Sean Crosbie

Trump orders reopening of infamous Alcatraz prison to house ‘dregs of society’

Alcatraz

Trump orders reopening of infamous Alcatraz prison to house ‘dregs of society’

By Sean Crosbie

Woman who went missing for over 60 years found ‘alive and well’

Woman who went missing for over 60 years found ‘alive and well’

By Sean Crosbie

Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

Donald Trump

Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

By Sean Crosbie

Pub forced to pay £75,000 to family after false dine and dash accusations

Pub forced to pay £75,000 to family after false dine and dash accusations

By Sean Crosbie

Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

Texting

Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump to hit UK film industry with 100% tariff in bid ‘to save Hollywood’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to hit UK film industry with 100% tariff in bid ‘to save Hollywood’

By Sean Crosbie

Trump orders reopening of infamous Alcatraz prison to house ‘dregs of society’

Alcatraz

Trump orders reopening of infamous Alcatraz prison to house ‘dregs of society’

By Sean Crosbie

Woman who went missing for over 60 years found ‘alive and well’

Woman who went missing for over 60 years found ‘alive and well’

By Sean Crosbie

Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

Donald Trump

Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms he is leaving Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms he is leaving Liverpool

By Harry Warner

Sopranos and The Wire actor Charley Scalies dies aged 84

The Sopranos

Sopranos and The Wire actor Charley Scalies dies aged 84

By Sean Crosbie

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

Animals

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

By Dan Seddon

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

Nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

By Dan Seddon

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

Crime

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories