Ten dead and 70 hospitalised after tourist boat capsizes in bad weather

Strong winds caused the boat to capsize

At least 10 people have died and 70 more hospitalised after a tourist boat capsized in China following severely inclement weather.

Sudden strong winds struck the boat which was conducting a sightseeing cruise along a river in Qianxi city in Guizhou yesterday, (Sunday 4 May).

The capsize of the vessel lead to 84 people falling into the water as per state media reports.

Initially nine people were declared dead, however, this number increased to 10 this morning, (Monday 5 May), after another missing body was found.

The last missing person in a boat capsize incident in China's Guizhou Province has been confirmed dead.

All those involved in the boat capsize accident have been found as of 12:45 p.m. local time on Monday, with 10 people dead, 70 injured and 4 uninjured. https://t.co/r2ni1Wxof1 pic.twitter.com/hU0PHonjhV — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 5, 2025

The incident occurred at a busy time for Chinese tourism as the country celebrated the end of the week-long May Day holiday, when travel can hit peak numbers.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping had earlier urged “all-out efforts” in the search and rescue.

The President also referenced previous, similar events that had taken place recently, leading him to stress the importance of improving safety measures, state media said.

Authorities in China have also been told to step up public safety measures over peak tourist season.

Just two months ago, 11 people were killed in another naval accident, after a passenger boat collided with an industrial ship in China’s Hunan province.

Meanwhile, this weekend also saw a helicopter crash into a newly opened park in the city of Suzhou, killing one and injuring four on board.