Search icon

News

20th Nov 2024

Tearful Rafael Nadal bids farewell to fans as tennis career ends

Charlie Herbert

Adios to a legend

Rafael Nadal bid an emotional farewell to his adoring Spanish fans as the curtain came down on his glittering career last night.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career came to an end in Malaga after Spain were knocked out in the Davis Cup quarter-finals by the Netherlands.

Nadal had opened the tie for his nation as he walked out to face Botic van de Zandschulp, but lost 6-4 6-4.

Although his countryman Carlos Alcaraz then won his match to level things up, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers lost the doubles rubber against Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp as Spain fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Nadal had announced last month that the Davis Cup finals would be his farewell to the sport, ending his glittering 23-year career.

He retires as the second-most successful men’s singles player of all time, with only his long-time rival Novak Djokovic having won more Grand Slam titles.

After Spain’s defeat in the quarter-finals was confirmed, Nadal came out onto court to address his adoring Spanish fans.

Rafael Nadal teared up as he bid farewell to his adoring fans in Malaga (Getty)

An emotional video tribute featuring messages from some of the biggest names in tennis was played to the arena, before the man himself addressed the crowd.

He said: “What I have tried to do is to be a good person and I hope you have perceived that.

“I leave the tennis world having met so many friends along the way. I have so many people to thank.

“I leave with the peace of mind of having left a sporting and personal legacy I can be proud about.

Nadal ends his career as the second-most successful men’s singles player of all time (Getty)

“Thanks to all of you, the public. It’s over 20 years, good years, bad years. I have been able to live with all of you.

“I have felt very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain.”

Speaking in the video tribute, Djokovic said you had been “very honoured and thrilled to be called your rival.”

Britain’s Andy Murray said: “The passion and intensity you played with was something I think all tennis players aspire to, and what all tennis fans will remember you for. It has been incredible watching you.”

And in a post on social media yesterday, Roger Federer said he had “made the whole tennis world proud” during an “epic career.”

Topics:

Davis Cup,Rafael Nadal,Tennis

RELATED ARTICLES

Wimbledon replace line judges with AI after 147 years

Artificial intelligence

Wimbledon replace line judges with AI after 147 years

By Charlie Herbert

US Open star collapses during match in terrifying scenes

Tennis

US Open star collapses during match in terrifying scenes

By Zoe Hodges

Andy Murray confirms Paris Olympics will be final ever tennis tournament

2024 Olympics

Andy Murray confirms Paris Olympics will be final ever tennis tournament

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

News

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

America

Donald Trump puts WWE co-founder in charge of American education

By Charlie Herbert

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

Coffee

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

By Harry Warner

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

America

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

Baileys

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

By Nina McLaughlin

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

thrillers

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

By Stephen Porzio

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Disney+

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Austin Powers

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

By Charlie Herbert

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

Netflix

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories