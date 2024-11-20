Tearful Rafael Nadal bids farewell to fans as tennis career ends

Adios to a legend

Rafael Nadal bid an emotional farewell to his adoring Spanish fans as the curtain came down on his glittering career last night.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s career came to an end in Malaga after Spain were knocked out in the Davis Cup quarter-finals by the Netherlands.

Nadal had opened the tie for his nation as he walked out to face Botic van de Zandschulp, but lost 6-4 6-4.

Although his countryman Carlos Alcaraz then won his match to level things up, Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers lost the doubles rubber against Wesley Koolhof and Van de Zandschulp as Spain fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Nadal had announced last month that the Davis Cup finals would be his farewell to the sport, ending his glittering 23-year career.

He retires as the second-most successful men’s singles player of all time, with only his long-time rival Novak Djokovic having won more Grand Slam titles.

After Spain’s defeat in the quarter-finals was confirmed, Nadal came out onto court to address his adoring Spanish fans.

Rafael Nadal teared up as he bid farewell to his adoring fans in Malaga (Getty)

An emotional video tribute featuring messages from some of the biggest names in tennis was played to the arena, before the man himself addressed the crowd.

He said: “What I have tried to do is to be a good person and I hope you have perceived that.

“I leave the tennis world having met so many friends along the way. I have so many people to thank.

“I leave with the peace of mind of having left a sporting and personal legacy I can be proud about.

Nadal ends his career as the second-most successful men’s singles player of all time (Getty)

“Thanks to all of you, the public. It’s over 20 years, good years, bad years. I have been able to live with all of you.

“I have felt very fortunate to feel so much affection from all over the world, especially here in Spain.”

Speaking in the video tribute, Djokovic said you had been “very honoured and thrilled to be called your rival.”

Britain’s Andy Murray said: “The passion and intensity you played with was something I think all tennis players aspire to, and what all tennis fans will remember you for. It has been incredible watching you.”

And in a post on social media yesterday, Roger Federer said he had “made the whole tennis world proud” during an “epic career.”