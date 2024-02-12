Ryan Reynolds brutally trolls wife Blake Lively after her appearance at the Super Bowl

He’s done it again

Ryan Reynolds has successfully ripped into his wife Blake Lively once again after the actress was spotted alongside her bestie Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious, winning 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, America’s biggest event of the year was made even bigger by the ‘Blank Space’ songstress’ presence along with her star-studded crew.

One notable absence from the gang though was Lively’s husband, who failed to show up at Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, despite the first trailer for his long awaited Deadpool 3 being aired at half time.

The film is set to be done of the most highly anticipated releases of this year, with Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine for the third film in the Reynolds-lead franchise.

Reynolds took to his Instagram to share his response to the trailer’s airing, and left fans in stitches as he ripped into his wife at the same time.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” Reynolds wrote alongside a photo of him stood next to a TV.

Evidently, the rest of the world was aware that Lively was living her best life in a suite reported to have cost close to $2 million paid for by Swift’s partner and Chiefs legend Travis Kelce.

Fans took to the comments to Reynolds’ post to react to his brutal trolling.

“She’s TSwift’s wife tonight, bud,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Hey Ryan, looks like she’s having a girls night out, hope this helps,” a second joked.

While a third put: “I may be wrong but I think she’s at the Taylor Swift concert.”

“Why is she at the Super Bowl and you’re not?” A third questioned.