12th Feb 2024

Americans claim the Super Bowl is bigger than the World Cup

Callum Boyle

This weekend played host to one of the biggest fixtures in the sporting calendar: The Super Bowl.

It was another superb spectacle as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win the Vince Lombardi trophy for a third time in five years.

Patrick Mahomes starred once again as the Chiefs’ quarter back threw a game-winning touchdown in overtime before being crowned as the Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career.

But while the Super Bowl is one of most-watched events, is it really bigger than the World Cup?

According to Americans, that is the case.

Why is the Super Bowl bigger than the World Cup?

Travelling over to Las Vegas, JOE wanted to find out why Americans believe that the Super Bowl is a bigger event than the World Cup.

One fan said: “The fan base is bigger.”

Another claimed it was the “Gladiator of modern sport” while a third believes that it is actually tougher to win in comparison to the World Cup.

While one claimed the World Cup was bigger another American justified their reason for believing that the Super Bowl is bigger than the World Cup.

“It’s more than just a sporting event,” he said. “The adverts, the half time show. You don’t get that at the World Cup final.”

Is the Super Bowl actually bigger than the World Cup final?

It’s all well and good thinking to yourself that one is bigger than the other, but do the numbers actually prove that the Super Bowl is bigger than the World Cup?

Viewing figures for the 2024 Super Bowl have yet to be released but according to the NFL site, a domestic audience of 115m watched on while globally there were 56m viewers, totalling 171m.

In comparison, the 2022 World Cup final between France and Argentina was watched by a record 1.5bn people as they saw Lionel Messi lift the trophy for the first time.

Quite the gulf.

But just because there’s a sizeable gap between the two, it doesn’t make the Super Bowl a nothing event.

