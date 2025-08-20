Streamer dies ‘horrifying’ death during live stream after ‘days of torture and sleep depravation’

An investigation has been launched

A popular streamer has died a ‘horrifying’ death during one of his live streams after reported ‘days of torture and sleep depravation’.

French streamer Raphaël Graven, known also as Jean Pormanove or JP, is reported to have been found dead at a residence in the southern French town of Contes, near Nice, as per prosecutors.

The 46-year-old internet star was known for his extreme challenges and local media reported that Graven had been subject to bouts of violence and sleep deprivation during streams.

It was reported that he died during his sleep during a live broadcast with other streamers taking part in an ‘extreme challenge’.

Officers were alerted after viewers reportedly became concerned when Graven appeared to be “lying lifeless on a mattress covered with a duvet” during the stream before it ended abruptly.

Graven had amassed a large following of half a million people across TikTok and Twitch, while had also built a community on the streaming platform Kick.

The news of his death was confirmed by his entourage on Monday afternoon.

Fellow streamer Owen Cenazandotti, known as ‘Naruto’, released a statement, writing “I always dreaded the day when I would write these words”.

Left Owen Cenazandotti, right Raphaël Graven.

He added: “Sadly, last night JP (Raphaël Graven) left us, my brother, my sidekick, my partner. Six years side by side, never leaving each other.

“I love you my brother and you will be terribly missed.”

Cenazandotti asked that people respect Graven’s memory and not to share the video showing his final moments.

French government minister, Clara Chappaz, confirmed that a judicial investigation has been launched and described Graven’s death as an “absolute horror” adding that he had been “humiliated” for months.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement: “At this stage, there is nothing suspicious, the hearings are in progress and an autopsy will be carried out.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the live streaming platform Kick, which Graven was broadcasting to at the time of his death, told the BBC that the company was “urgently reviewing” circumstances around the streamer’s death.

It added: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jeanpormanove and extend our condolences to his family, friends and community.”

Sarah El Haïry, France’s High Commissioner for Children, described the death as “horrifying” on social media.

She wrote on X: “Platforms have an immense responsibility in regulating online content so that our children are not exposed to violent content. I call on parents to be extremely vigilant.”

Kick said that platform’s community guidelines were” designed to protect creators” and that Kick was “committed to upholding these standards across our platform”.

American streamer Adin Ross announced last night that he and Canadian rapper Drake would be covering the funeral costs.

He wrote on X: “I just spoke with Drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs , this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”