Search icon

News

21st Jul 2025

State pension age could rise again as government announces review

Harry Warner

We’re never getting a state pension at this rate

The state pension age could rise again as the government announces an early review into the matter

The government is obliged to review the state pension age every six years, however, this one is coming four years early after it was last reviewed in 2023.

The current state pension age is 66.

The review is intended to evaluate whether the current age is still appropriate.

This is often based on things such as life expectancy.

This announcement follows warnings that tomorrows pensioners could be worse off than current pensioners.

People looking to retire in 2050 are on course to receive £800 per year less than current pensioners.

Meanwhile, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said 45% of workers were putting nothing into their pensions.

Liz Kendall said that “many workers are more concerned about putting food on the table and keeping a roof over their heads than saving for a retirement that seems a long, long way away.”

She added that many businesses “face huge challenges in keeping profitable and flexible in an increasingly uncertain world”.

In a speech in west London, Kendall announced that the Pension Commission would be revived to understand why future pensioners are likely to poorer than current pensioners.

She said: “Just because pensioner poverty has fallen does not mean all the problems have gone away.

“Far from it. Women who are now approaching retirement have half the private pension wealth of men, so the average woman in her late 50s can expect a private pension income of just over £100 a week, compared to £200 a week for men.

“Only one in five of the self-employed are saving into a private pension, down from half in the late 1990s, meaning over 3 million self-employed people aren’t saving anything at all for their retirement.”

Topics:

government,News,pension age,Politics,starmer

RELATED ARTICLES

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 13-year-old grandson shot dead by own father in ‘tragic accident’

America

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s 13-year-old grandson shot dead by own father in ‘tragic accident’

By Harry Warner

Chris Martin issues warning to audience at first gig since ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Coldplay

Chris Martin issues warning to audience at first gig since ‘kiss cam’ scandal

By Harry Warner

Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after collapsing at home

Dorset

Paul Gascoigne rushed to intensive care unit after collapsing at home

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon collection to save his dog’s life

animal

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon collection to save his dog’s life

By Ava Keady

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

Airplane

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

By Dan Seddon

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

Instagram

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

By Dan Seddon

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

Death

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

By Dan Seddon

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

bristol

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

By Ava Keady

Lionesses star Jess Carter targeted by racist abuse during Euros

England Lionesses

Lionesses star Jess Carter targeted by racist abuse during Euros

By Erin McLaughlin

Ryanair-approved cabin bag is on sale for less than £15 from Amazon

Affiliate

Ryanair-approved cabin bag is on sale for less than £15 from Amazon

By Jonny Yates

David Beckham left with ‘terrible’ bald patch after trying to cut his own hair

Alex Ferguson

David Beckham left with ‘terrible’ bald patch after trying to cut his own hair

By Ava Keady

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

Channel 4

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

By Ava Keady

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

By Sammi Minion

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon collection to save his dog’s life

animal

Boy, 8, sells his Pokemon collection to save his dog’s life

By Ava Keady

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

Airplane

Boeing passenger plane catches fire shortly after takeoff

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

Instagram

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

By Dan Seddon

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

Death

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

By Dan Seddon

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

bristol

Footage shows wheelchair user ‘hitching a ride’ on back of police van

By Ava Keady

Lionesses star Jess Carter targeted by racist abuse during Euros

England Lionesses

Lionesses star Jess Carter targeted by racist abuse during Euros

By Erin McLaughlin

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

Acting

Danny Dyer slams Starmer as he calls for working class people to be put in charge

By Dan Seddon

Scheme to humiliate Donald Trump during UK visit raises £10,000 in a day

Donald Trump

Scheme to humiliate Donald Trump during UK visit raises £10,000 in a day

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories