Spain captain takes swipe at England after Euro 2025 defeat

She didn’t hold back

Spain captain Irene Paredes took a swipe at “lucky” England after losing in the Euro 2025 final last night.

England’s women made history as they retained their European title thanks to a penalty shoutout after the match finished 1-1 after injury time.

The Lionesses came from behind once again in what has been a rollercoaster tournament for Sarina Wiegman and her team.

And, as we have become accustom to, it was Chloe Kelly who proved the difference, setting up Russo’s equaliser and scoring the winning penalty.

England’s win makes it the first time the nation has won a major trophy outside of England, and was Wiegman’s first successive title.

However, despite all this success, Spain captain Irene Paredes was not so thrilled as she took a swipe at England and their was she perceived to be a lucky result.

She told Spanish TV station RTVE.

“I don’t really know what to say, it’s a very hard moment.

“We tried everything, all the different ways, and then the penalties didn’t go our way. I thought we deserved it more but in the end it is not about who deserves it.

“It is about having that bit of luck and England had that throughout the whole tournament. We thought we could overcome that but we weren’t able to.

“I think we had more control of the game than they did, we created more clear chances, we had more possession… But yeah, nothing else.”

Meanwhile, Spain manager Montse Tome gave her thoughts on the game.

She said: “It’s a final and we are sad because we weren’t able to win.

“I think the effort from all of the players was very good, they tried until the very end to try to win but then we arrived at a penalty shootout and we weren’t able to do it.

“I thought overall we were very good on the ball. They are a team that play a lot on the second balls and they managed to hurt us a bit in these situations.

“I think in extra time we got the momentum back, got on the ball and were able to attack, but we were not able to avoid a penalty shootout and in the end we were not able to do that better.

“Now we have a strange feeling because we wanted to win so much. You have it so close and you are not able to do it. But I am always proud of the effort of the team and the staff that has been really positive.”