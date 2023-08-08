Simon Jordan reveals he has been battling cancer live on talkSPORT

He had ‘substantial surgery’ just a couple of weeks ago

Simon Jordan has revealed live on talkSPORT that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The football pundit and former Crystal Palace owner has been absent from his talkSPORT show opposite Jim White for several weeks, but returned to the airwaves on Tuesday morning.

Live on air, he informed listeners that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer after a blood test earlier this year.

Jordan said he had the test after a chance conversation with a friend, and had surgery a couple of weeks ago as part of his treatment.

He explained that he was still recovering but was committed to raising awareness about the disease among older men.

Speaking on ‘White and Jordan’ alongside his co-host, the 55-year-old said: “I’ve been in the wars a little bit.

“And it might be appropriate to address that as there’s a moderately important message. I’m recovering from cancer, prostate cancer

“I had the surgery two weeks ago, it was quite substantial surgery, and has been quite debilitating, but as you can see I was able to come in today.

“I’m going to be recovering from it for quite some time. I’m going to take some time to get back into the thrust of things, whether that be business or media.”

“I’ve been recovering from prostate cancer.”



“I’m here and about. If men don’t take it seriously, people are losing their lives.”



Simon Jordan reveals he has prostrate cancer and urges others to get checked. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IROw7Jl849 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 8, 2023

Jordan told listeners he wasn’t looking for sympathy but believed the disease is a “very important subject” and a “real issue.”

He said: “I had no symptoms of prostate cancer and had no reason to believe I had any particular challenges.

“Someone very close to me did have some challenges. I went off and had a very simple blood test that men of a certain age, and I don’t mean in their 50s or 60s, but from 30 upwards.

“A simple blood test in April or May drove me in a direction into the situation where I had quite significant surgery.”

Jordan emphasised that embarrassment shouldn’t be a reason for men to not get themselves checked for the disease.

“It’s an important message,” he continued. “I’m sitting here with six holes in my stomach, and weeing a bit of blood, but I’m sitting here.

“It’s one of those situations where if men don’t take it seriously – well people are losing lives over it. And it’s really really avoidable. What would you rather die of – embarrassment or this particular ordeal?”

For more information and advice about prostate cancer and its symptoms, you can visit the following places:

