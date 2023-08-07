Diego Simeone’s son left hospitalised after horror tackle in friendly

An air ambulance was called to the scene

Giuliano Simeone, the son of Diego Simeone, was taken to hospital following a horror tackle during a pre-season friendly.

The young forward is on-loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid was taken out in the 86th minute during a game against Burgos – a game in which he had scored in earlier

Jose Matos was booked for his tackle while the rest of the Alaves rushed over to the 20-year-old as medical staff immediately came to his attention.

With his left leg raised in the air, Simeone’s foot appeared to be out of shape, leaving several of his teammates unable to look.

An ambulance soon arrived to take Simeone to hospital and the forward left to applause from the fans and the players on the pitch.

Football.espana have reported that the forward will now miss the majority of the season, with further reports claiming that he had broken his ankle, leaving Matos in tears.

The game was subsequently abandoned as a result of the injury.

