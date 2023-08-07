Search icon

Football

07th Aug 2023

Diego Simeone’s son left hospitalised after horror tackle in friendly

Callum Boyle

Simeone

An air ambulance was called to the scene

Giuliano Simeone, the son of Diego Simeone, was taken to hospital following a horror tackle during a pre-season friendly.

The young forward is on-loan at Alaves from Atletico Madrid was taken out in the 86th minute during a game against Burgos – a game in which he had scored in earlier

Jose Matos was booked for his tackle while the rest of the Alaves rushed over to the 20-year-old as medical staff immediately came to his attention.

With his left leg raised in the air, Simeone’s foot appeared to be out of shape, leaving several of his teammates unable to look.

An ambulance soon arrived to take Simeone to hospital and the forward left to applause from the fans and the players on the pitch.

Football.espana have reported that the forward will now miss the majority of the season, with further reports claiming that he had broken his ankle, leaving Matos in tears.

The game was subsequently abandoned as a result of the injury.

Related links:

Topics:

Diego Simeone,Football,sensitive,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Burnley issue statement after Rico Lewis struck by object

Burnley

Burnley issue statement after Rico Lewis struck by object

By Callum Boyle

Edouard Mendy concedes howler on Al Ahli debut

Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy concedes howler on Al Ahli debut

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea close to agreeing deal with Southampton for Romeo Lavia

Chelsea

Chelsea close to agreeing deal with Southampton for Romeo Lavia

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Clive Tyldesley to rejoin ITV commentary team for Euro 2020

Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley to rejoin ITV commentary team for Euro 2020

By Reuben Pinder

Raheem Sterling will start for England against Panama

England

Raheem Sterling will start for England against Panama

By Kyle Picknell

Roy Keane flatly rejects longstanding perception of ex-Man United midfielder Paul Ince

Alex Ferguson

Roy Keane flatly rejects longstanding perception of ex-Man United midfielder Paul Ince

By Robert Redmond

Romelu Lukaku says he is unhappy with Thomas Tuchel’s system at Chelsea

Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku says he is unhappy with Thomas Tuchel’s system at Chelsea

By Daniel Brown

England in ‘Group of Death’ at 2022 World Cup – new study suggests

2022 Qatar World Cup

England in ‘Group of Death’ at 2022 World Cup – new study suggests

By Jack Peat

Noted West Ham fan Triple H urges Declan Rice to stay at the club

Declan Rice

Noted West Ham fan Triple H urges Declan Rice to stay at the club

By Wil Jones

Thousands sign petition to Netflix to bring back Mindhunter series

Mindhunter

Thousands sign petition to Netflix to bring back Mindhunter series

By George McKay

Chelsea actively trying to sign Moises Caicedo for British transfer record

Chelsea

Chelsea actively trying to sign Moises Caicedo for British transfer record

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher thinks Man City’s squad is weaker than last season

Football

Jamie Carragher thinks Man City’s squad is weaker than last season

By Callum Boyle

Player gets selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo and calls him ‘second best player in history’

Player gets selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo and calls him ‘second best player in history’

By Callum Boyle

Man refuses to help wife with childcare after she says he’s ‘not the father’

Man refuses to help wife with childcare after she says he’s ‘not the father’

By Joseph Loftus

Postmen suspended by Royal Mail for drinking cups of tea in the pub on their break

Post office

Postmen suspended by Royal Mail for drinking cups of tea in the pub on their break

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

It’s impossible not to be cheered up by this little boy’s reaction to being adopted

adoption

It’s impossible not to be cheered up by this little boy’s reaction to being adopted

By JOE

Tyson Fury has plans to fight three times next year, says Bob Arum

Boxing

Tyson Fury has plans to fight three times next year, says Bob Arum

By Callum Boyle

Woman divides the internet saying she doesn’t wash her pyjamas every day

Woman divides the internet saying she doesn’t wash her pyjamas every day

By Joseph Loftus

Online abuse towards footballers to be tackled by ‘world’s first’ AI software

A-League

Online abuse towards footballers to be tackled by ‘world’s first’ AI software

By Callum Boyle

Harry Redknapp wants to sign an old favourite but porn could get in the way

Birmingham

Harry Redknapp wants to sign an old favourite but porn could get in the way

By Darragh Murphy

The hardest Father Ted quiz that you’ll ever take

TV

The hardest Father Ted quiz that you’ll ever take

By Paul Moore

Load more stories