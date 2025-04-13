Self proclaimed ‘crooked man’ spends months training only one trap and sees his body transform

He refers to himself as ‘Trap King’ or ‘The Crooked Man’.

A man who spent months training just one of his traps has transformed his body for just one reason.

The self-proclaimed ‘crooked man’ (or Trap King) went viral for going against one of TikTok’s most popular trends.

The 19-year-old has been working out his trapezius muscle, however, only on one of his arms.

Taking to Instagram to share his shredded physique, people noticed a huge transformation in his body.

It’s difficult to know if he’s being serious, but the influencer explained: “Why does the one trap guy work out one trap? It’s pretty simple. I was scrolling TikToks in my Ferrari, and I kept getting these looksmaxing TikToks.”

‘Looksmaxing’ is a trend encouraging people to ‘maximise their physical appearance’ by working out seven days a week, and implementing a dramatically unrealistic morning routine.

He continued: “And they were like, ‘Do this, do that. You’ll look more attractive. You’ll get more women’.

“And it’s like, people have that problem? I have the opposite problem.

“I get so many DMS, I don’t even have time to get through them all.

“So I was like, ‘If I have the opposite problem, then I need the opposite solution. What’s the opposite of looksmaxing? Looksminimizing’.”

Going against the trend on its head, he added: “What was the best way to looksminimize? Become more asymmetrical.

“Work out one trap, it solved my problem. And man, it has worked like a charm.”

Many users reacted well to his attitude applauding it, while other didn’t understand his point.

“Your man has the right attitude. I’d lift with him,” said one user.

Another chimed in: “Few years from now you‘ll regret this sh**.”

“I hope there aren’t any long term risks from doing this because while you love the game (and we love you for it) the game can be cruel,” commented another.