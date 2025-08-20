Sanex shower gel ad banned for suggesting racial stereotype

The ad has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority.

A Sanex shower gel ad has been banned for suggesting racial stereotypes.

The advert shows two models with dark skin, one with itchy skin and the other with dry skin, followed by a white woman with no skin problems.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld two complaints over how the depiction of dark skin as dry, cracked, and itchy ‘could be interpreted as suggesting that white skin was superior to black skin’.

The owners of Sanex, Colgate-Palmolive stated that it used models with different skin colours as a commitment to diversity.

The brand added that it made products for all skin types and that the models were used to show a ‘before and after’ scenario, not to compare skin colours or ethnicities.

The ad was broadcast on TV in June and shows a model with dark skin scratching their body, making bright orange, paint-like stripes with their fingertips.

“To those who might scratch day and night,” says a voiceover.

Another dark-skinned model is then seen covered in cracked, clay-like material, as the voiceover continues, ‘to those whose skin will feel dried out even by water.’

Then, a white model is seen showering with water and foam moving over her skin, which has no visible issues.

“Try to take a shower with the new Sanex skin therapy and its patented amino acid complex. For 24-hour hydration feel,” the voiceover continued.

The campaign’s tagline was: “Relief could be as simple as a shower.”

The ASA concluded that the ad breached the broadcast code and banned it from being shown.

The ruling said: “The white skin, depicted as smoother and clean after using the product, was shown successfully changed and resolved.

“We considered that could be interpreted as suggesting that white skin was superior to black skin.”

While the ASA accepted that the message was not intentional, they warned Colgate-Palmolive to ‘ensure they avoided causing serious offence on the grounds of race’ in future.

Clearcast, which approves or rejects ads for broadcast, said the advert did not perpetuate negative racial stereotypes.

They said that one model with darker skin was depicted in a ‘stylised and unrealistic way’ to demonstrate dryness, but that their skin tone was not a focal point.

The agency added that the second model with darker skin, was shown with itchy skin, but this was portrayed through scratching visibly healthy skin and was therefore more about sensation than a visible skin condition.

Speaking to BBC News, Sanex commented: “We take note of the ASA Council’s ruling. Our advert was intended to highlight how our Skin Therapy range supports healthy skin across a variety of skin types.

“At Sanex, our mission is to champion skin health for all, which is portrayed across our brand communications.”