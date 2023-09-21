Ryan Reynolds to receive Robin Williams Legacy Of Laughter award

Past winners include Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg and Ben Stiller

Ryan Reynolds is to receive the Bring Change to Mind’s (BC2M) Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award.

The Deadpool actor and Wrexham owner is set to be honoured at BC2M’s 11th annual Revels & Revelations fundraiser, the organisation announced Wednesday, according to Variety.

Each year, the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award is given out in honour of the late actor by his children, Zak, Zelda and Cody. Previous recipients include Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, the Smith family, Dan and Eugene Levy and Melissa McCarthy.

Williams was found dead at his home in Paradise Cay, California, in August 2014, aged 63. At the time of his suicide, he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and according to his widow, Susan Schneider Williams, the beloved comic actor had experienced depression, anxiety, and increasing paranoia.

This year’s event will be held in New York City on 9 October.

BC2M is Glenn Close’s mental-health-focused nonprofit organisation.

According to Variety, Close said: “I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honour Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country.”

Reynolds has won numerous awards during his acting career, including a Critics’ Choice Best Actor in a Comedy award for Deadpool.

