20th Sep 2023

Insane Venom 3 plot rumour leaked in now-deleted Sony post

Stephen Porzio

Would you like to see this?

A clip posted to a social media account run by Sony and then swiftly deleted has some fans believing that the Tom Hardy-led Venom 3 will see a major crossover.

The video in question was published by the official Sony Pictures Home Entertainment UK TikTok and is a mash-up between clips of Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom and Topher Grace’s take on the same character in 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

Snippets from the Hardy films and Spider-Man 3 were edited together to make it seem like the two versions of the alien symbiote were fighting each other.

Venom 3 insane plot rumoured to be revealed in now-deleted post

The facts that the clip came from Sony, that details about Venom 3 have been so far scarce and that Spider-Man: No Way Home – which featured Hardy as Brock in a mid-credits scene – had multiple iterations of the webslinger together has led some fans to think that the two versions of Venom will share the screen in the upcoming sequel.

This has not been confirmed, however.

The as-of-yet untitled Venom 3 will follow 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a blockbuster that JOE in a review dubbed “the most homoerotic blockbuster since Top Gun”.

What we do know about the upcoming sequel is that Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange) and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) are part of its cast, with the movie being directed by Kelly Marcel.

Marcel will be making her directorial debut with the film, having worked on the screenplay for the first two entries in the franchise.

Venom 3 is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on 12 July 2024.

Before that though, Hardy will be back on screens with his new movie The Bikeriders which recently released its first trailer.

