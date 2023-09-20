Louis Theroux announces new episodes of hit BBC series

The boss is back

Louis Theroux has announced that he will be returning to our screens with a new range of interviews with cultural icons and industry trailblazers from the world of sport, global affairs, and entertainment.

Filmed across the globe, from locations in New York City and Glastonbury to the French Riviera and Normandy, the upcoming six-part show will show Louis at his very best, interviewing a wide range of guests.

Try to remain calm! The BBC was so happy with the first run of the Louis Theroux Interviews that they decided to commission six more episodes featuring entirely new guests! @anthonyjoshua, @AshleyWalters82, @xychelsea, @Joancollinsdbe, @petedoherty and @raye. Please join me as I… pic.twitter.com/mxN9Eo4GFZ — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) September 20, 2023

Taking to X, Theroux confirmed the news, writing: “Try to remain calm! The BBC was so happy with the first run of the Louis Theroux Interviews that they decided to commission six more episodes featuring entirely new guests! @anthonyjoshua , @AshleyWalters82 , @xychelsea , @Joancollinsdbe , @petedoherty and @raye.

“Please join me as I come face to face with these incredible people. See you there! #LouisTherouxInterviews coming soon to @BBCiPlayer.”

His list of guests for the upcoming show includes Anthony Joshua, Ashley Walters, Chelsea Manning, Pete Doherty, Raye, and Dame Joan Collins.

The six documentaries will explore the lives of the interviewees following their careers, their ups and downs, from the very beginning to the present day.

Louis Theroux Interviews returns at the end of the year on @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer including @anthonyjoshua and many more. More news here:https://t.co/JptXmO9whT pic.twitter.com/x29O0nXr6t — Mindhouse Productions (@MindhouseTV) September 20, 2023

In a statement, Theroux explained: “Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure. The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

“We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law, and political controversy.

“Like the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, each show mixes stylish master interviews with behind-the-scenes moments and actuality shot on location, so viewers have the double pleasure of a thoughtful in-depth conversation alongside a revealing look into the lives of the contributors.

“The tone of the shows is always open-minded and generous-hearted, while hopefully being funny, and always mindful of the need to keep viewers interested. I like them, and I’m notoriously hard to please.”

The Louis Theroux Interviews season two will be released on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer.