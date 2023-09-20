Search icon

Entertainment

20th Sep 2023

Louis Theroux announces new episodes of hit BBC series

Joseph Loftus

The boss is back

Louis Theroux has announced that he will be returning to our screens with a new range of interviews with cultural icons and industry trailblazers from the world of sport, global affairs, and entertainment.

Filmed across the globe, from locations in New York City and Glastonbury to the French Riviera and Normandy, the upcoming six-part show will show Louis at his very best, interviewing a wide range of guests.

Taking to X, Theroux confirmed the news, writing: “Try to remain calm! The BBC was so happy with the first run of the Louis Theroux Interviews that they decided to commission six more episodes featuring entirely new guests! @anthonyjoshua , @AshleyWalters82 , @xychelsea , @Joancollinsdbe , @petedoherty and @raye.

“Please join me as I come face to face with these incredible people. See you there! #LouisTherouxInterviews coming soon to @BBCiPlayer.”

His list of guests for the upcoming show includes Anthony Joshua, Ashley Walters, Chelsea Manning, Pete Doherty, Raye, and Dame Joan Collins.

The six documentaries will explore the lives of the interviewees following their careers, their ups and downs, from the very beginning to the present day.

In a statement, Theroux explained: “Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure. The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

“We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law, and political controversy.

“Like the first six Louis Theroux Interviews, each show mixes stylish master interviews with behind-the-scenes moments and actuality shot on location, so viewers have the double pleasure of a thoughtful in-depth conversation alongside a revealing look into the lives of the contributors.

“The tone of the shows is always open-minded and generous-hearted, while hopefully being funny, and always mindful of the need to keep viewers interested. I like them, and I’m notoriously hard to please.”

The Louis Theroux Interviews season two will be released on BBC 2 and BBC iPlayer.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Andre Onana fronts up in brutally honest post-match interview

Andre Onana

Andre Onana fronts up in brutally honest post-match interview

By Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich awarded controversial penalty in seven-goal thriller

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich awarded controversial penalty in seven-goal thriller

By Callum Boyle

Why Thomas Tuchel isn’t in the dugout for Bayern vs Man United

Bayern Munich

Why Thomas Tuchel isn’t in the dugout for Bayern vs Man United

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Eagle-eyed viewers spot Sharon Osbourne’s instructions about the act she’s sending home

Honey G

Eagle-eyed viewers spot Sharon Osbourne’s instructions about the act she’s sending home

By Nooruddean Choudry

The untouchable and wonderful director Paul Greengrass is making an Eliot Ness film

Movies

The untouchable and wonderful director Paul Greengrass is making an Eliot Ness film

By Paul Moore

It looks like there’s going to be a MASSIVE battle scene in Game of Thrones Season 7

Game of Thrones

It looks like there’s going to be a MASSIVE battle scene in Game of Thrones Season 7

By Alan Loughnane

The first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Doctor Strange looks amazing

Doc Strange

The first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Doctor Strange looks amazing

By Carl Anka

Everything you need to know about the Playstation 4 Pro

PlayStation

Everything you need to know about the Playstation 4 Pro

By Carl Anka

Adam Collard reveals secret WhatsApps sent to Rosie Williams

Adam collard

Adam Collard reveals secret WhatsApps sent to Rosie Williams

By Oli Dugmore

Chris Evans confirms he’s cancer free eight weeks after diagnosis

Chris Evans confirms he’s cancer free eight weeks after diagnosis

By Joseph Loftus

Insane Venom 3 plot rumour leaked in now-deleted Sony post

Insane Venom 3 plot rumour leaked in now-deleted Sony post

By Stephen Porzio

‘I’m 24 and my dream is being a housewife – I only date men who follow my strict rules’

Family

‘I’m 24 and my dream is being a housewife – I only date men who follow my strict rules’

By Charlie Herbert

Eden Hazard offered shock route back into football

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard offered shock route back into football

By Callum Boyle

Child killer Jon Venables could be released from prison by Christmas

Child killer Jon Venables could be released from prison by Christmas

By Kat O'Connor

Graeme Souness takes another dig at Paul Pogba

Football

Graeme Souness takes another dig at Paul Pogba

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

US hospital charged woman $40 for crying during consultation

hospital

US hospital charged woman $40 for crying during consultation

By Steve Hopkins

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s explanation of Tyrone Mings elbow is, quite frankly, incredible

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s explanation of Tyrone Mings elbow is, quite frankly, incredible

By Patrick McCarry

Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal ‘will not bottle’ Premier League

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal ‘will not bottle’ Premier League

By Callum Boyle

Joe Hart has been dropped for Manchester City’s first game of the season

Joe Hart

Joe Hart has been dropped for Manchester City’s first game of the season

By Rob Burnett

Video: The trailer for Robin Williams’ final film, Absolutely Anything, is here

Film

Video: The trailer for Robin Williams’ final film, Absolutely Anything, is here

By JOE

WATCH: Elton John has a different way of pronouncing Ed Sheeran’s name to everyone else on Earth

BRIT Awards 2018

WATCH: Elton John has a different way of pronouncing Ed Sheeran’s name to everyone else on Earth

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories