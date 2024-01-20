Search icon

20th Jan 2024

New Robin Williams film could be released as director has 972 boxes of unseen footage

Callum Boyle

Robin Wiliams

Several unseen scenes have been found

A Robin Williams documentary depicting hundreds of unseen scenes could be released in the future.

Williams passed away in 2014 aged 63. He was best known for his roles in films such as Good Will Hunting, Mrs Doutbfire, Flubber and was in the long-running sitcom Mork and Mindy.

Mrs Doubtfire director Chris Columbus revealed last year that Williams told him during the filming that a large majority of his role would be improvised.

Columbus told Business Insider: “He went to me, ‘Hey boss, the way I like to work, if you’re up for it, is I’ll give you three or four scripted takes, and then let’s play’.

“By saying that, what he meant was he wanted to improvise. And that’s exactly how we shot every scene.

“We would have exactly what was scripted, and then Robin would go off and it was something to behold.”

He added that Williams would often use different lines in different takes and often leave the cameras rolling in order to capture his skills and wit.

As a result, those filming were able to capture “almost two million feet of film” which is the equivalent to roughly “972 boxes of footage” because of Williams’ improv.

Additionally, Columbus said there was plenty of “outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage” which may have never been seen before and posited the idea of creating a documentary about the making of the much-loved movie.

“We want to show Robin’s process. There is something special and magical about how he went about his work and I think it would be fun to delve into it.

“I mean, there’s two million feet of film in that warehouse so there could be something we can do with all of that.”

Entertainment,Film,Robin Williams

