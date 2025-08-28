Search icon

News

28th Aug 2025

Russia ‘severely damages’ British Council offices in brutal attack

Sammi Minion

BREAKING

Russian missiles have struck the office buildings of the British Council in Ukraine, per multiple reports.

The offices are located in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and are said to be “significantly damaged” by the attack.

Alongside the damage to the British Council offices, 15 people, including four children, are believed to have been killed in attacks on Kyiv.

The British Council is an educational and advisory facility in Ukraine, part funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The body has issued a statement since the attack, that reads: “As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, our office suffered significant damage and will remain closed to visitors until further notice.

“Despite possible delays with responses, we continue our work with Ukrainian partners in the fields of education and culture.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also released a statement in the last hour: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the senseless Russian strikes on Kyiv which have damaged the British Council building.

“Putin is killing children and civilians, and sabotaging hopes of peace. This bloodshed must end.”

The UK has been one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters and has provided billions in aid and military support since the conflict first began in 2022.

