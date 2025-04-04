Search icon

News

04th Apr 2025

Russell Brand charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault

Harry Warner

Breaking news

Russell Brand has been charged with rape, indecent assault and sexual assault as announced by the Metropolitan Police.

The charges relate to multiple alleged incidents that occurred between 1999 and 2005 and concerns one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police detailed one incident is alleged to have happened in Bournemouth in 1999 and three others between 2001 and 2005 in London.

The charges relate to four separate women.

Brand will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 2 May.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police who is leading the investigation said: “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at [email protected].

“Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line.”

Brand first hit screens in 2000 as video journalist for MTV UK, presenting Dancefloor Chart in which he toured nightclubs in Britain and Ibiza as well as hosting the tea-time request show Select.

The 49-year-old would go on to find fame in stand-up comedy as well as roles in Hollywood films.

Most recently, Brand made headlines after converting to Christianity which he announced in a Tik Tok video.

He said: “I’ve been a Christian now for three months, sometimes I find it quite difficult; what I mean by that is that I feel like Christ is far away. I don’t feel the intimate connection of Christ.”

“Even when I can’t feel God, God is working on me, God is working me into the shape. He needs me to be in,” he added.

Topics:

News

RELATED ARTICLES

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

News

Russell Brand issues response after being charged with rape and sexual assault

By Sean Crosbie

UK to host 2035 women’s World Cup

Football

UK to host 2035 women’s World Cup

By Harry Warner

Carlo Ancelotti appears in court as manager faces five years in prison

News

Carlo Ancelotti appears in court as manager faces five years in prison

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

China

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

By Zoe Hodges

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

Coke

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

By Sean Crosbie

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Domino's

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

By Sean Crosbie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

A Minecraft Movie

You might enjoy the new Minecraft movie so long as you’re aware of one thing

By Stephen Porzio

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

Elton John

Elton John reveals he ‘can’t see TV’ or ‘watch his sons play rugby’

By Sean Crosbie

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

Barack Obama

Barack Obama warns of ‘dangerous’ presidency as he labels Trump a ‘wannabe dictator’ in critical speech

By Sean Crosbie

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

China

Trump says China ‘played it wrong’ after US hit back with 34% tariffs

By Zoe Hodges

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

us news

Republican slammed after quoting Joseph Goebbels in US Senate meeting

By Sean Crosbie

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A brilliant sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

JOE Film Club

One of 2025’s very best movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

Coke

Fears tourist could wipe out ‘world’s most isolate’ tribe after giving them a can of coke

By Sean Crosbie

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Domino's

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

By Sean Crosbie

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Entertainment

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

By Zoe Hodges

Grand National 2025: How to land a £30 free bet at Paddy Power

Grand National 2025: How to land a £30 free bet at Paddy Power

By JOE

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

Chicken

Fast food chain unveils ‘unhinged’ Chicken burger with doughnuts for buns

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories