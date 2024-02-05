Run the Jewels star arrested moments after winning three Grammys

American rapper Killer Mike has been arrested

The rapper, who is part of Run The Jewels, was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena by police after winning 3 awards.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Render, won best rap album for his sixth album Michael, as well as best rap song and best rap performance for his tracks Scientists and Engineers.

However, during the ceremony things quickly went downhill for the 48-year-old.

Footage that emerged from the event saw Killer Mike saying: “Are you serious? What the f**k?”

A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department said: “On Sunday, February 4, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.

“The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division.

“The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released.”

Before being arrested, Killer Mike got the chance to accept his awards on stage.

“For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap – b******t,” he told the audience.

“I don’t care if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home.

“Make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”