02nd Jun 2024

Rugby legend Rob Burrow has died aged 41

Joseph Loftus

Heartbreaking news just in.

Rugby legend, Rob Burrow, has died at the age of 41.

Leeds Rhinos confirmed the news in a statement shared just moments ago.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41.

“Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) since his diagnosis in December 2019.

“He passed away peacefully at Pinderfield’s Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week.”

The statement continues to talk about Rob’s incredible career in rugby league, reading: “Burrow played his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and won every honour with the club as part of their golden generation. A hard working and dedicated player, his fearless performances made him one of the most respected players in the Rhinos ranks.

“Rob rose through the club’s Academy ranks to make his debut in 2001.

“In 2004, he was part of the Leeds team that ended a 32-year wait to win the Championship with victory in the Grand Final. It was the first of eight Grand Final wins for Burrow including winning the Man of the Match award in the 2007 and 2011 Old Trafford showpieces.

“The 2011 game included his breathtaking try that is still regarded as the greatest Grand Final try ever scored.”

In total Rob made 492 appearances for the club, placing him in fifth in Leeds’ all-time list of career appearances.

He scored 196 tries for a total of 1,103 points and was capped 15 times by England.

The statement concluded: “On behalf of the Burrow family, we would like to thank the staff at Pindersfield Hospital for their compassion and caring for Rob in his final days.

“Fittingly, as a tribute to the incredible work done by Rob, the groundbreaking of the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital on Monday will go ahead as planned at Rob’s request.

“At this time, we would ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Burrow family. Well wishers who wish to pay their respects to Rob can do so in the South Stand at Rob’s beloved Headingley Stadium, with the gates open from Sunday evening for visitors to come.”

Rest in peace to a true legend of rugby league and an inspiration to all.

