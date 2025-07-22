Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin, 20, found dead near firearm

An inquest was opened and adjourned

The article covers topics of a sensitive nature.

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry has been found dead aged 20 near to a firearm.

Rosie Roche is the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle making her second cousin of the princes.

An inquest heard that she had died at her family home in Norton, near Malmesbury, in Wiltshire on 14 July, however, the news was only reported last night for the first time.

She was found by her mum and sister after she had been packing for a trip away with friends as per The Sun.

A firearm was also located close to her at the property.

An inquest was opened at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court and adjourned until October 25.

Area coroner Grant Davies said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement”.

Roche was studying English Literature at Durham University.

A spokeswoman said she “will be sorely missed”.

The sad news of the 20-year-old’s death comes over a year after the death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Harry and William’s cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston, who died from a head injury, with a gun found nearby, in February 2024.

Speaking about the tragic incident, Lady Gabriella, 43, told The Telegraph that she believed her husband’s “impulsive action” was likely triggered by medication he had been taking.

