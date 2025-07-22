Search icon

News

22nd Jul 2025

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin, 20, found dead near firearm

Harry Warner

An inquest was opened and adjourned

The article covers topics of a sensitive nature.

The cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry has been found dead aged 20 near to a firearm.

Rosie Roche is the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle making her second cousin of the princes.

An inquest heard that she had died at her family home in Norton, near Malmesbury, in Wiltshire on 14 July, however, the news was only reported last night for the first time.

She was found by her mum and sister after she had been packing for a trip away with friends as per The Sun.

A firearm was also located close to her at the property.

An inquest was opened at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court and adjourned until October 25.

Area coroner Grant Davies said police “have deemed the death as non-suspicious and there was no third-party involvement”.

Roche was studying English Literature at Durham University.

A spokeswoman said she “will be sorely missed”.

The sad news of the 20-year-old’s death comes over a year after the death of Thomas Kingston, husband of Harry and William’s cousin Lady Gabriella Kingston, who died from a head injury, with a gun found nearby, in February 2024.

Speaking about the tragic incident, Lady Gabriella, 43, told The Telegraph that she believed her husband’s “impulsive action” was likely triggered by medication he had been taking.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health head to thecalmzone.net for practical tips and advice. You can also talk to Samaritans 24/7 by calling 116 123 for free or visiting the Samaritans website. Alternatively, you can find more information and advice on the NHS website.

Topics:

News,Royal Family,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

News

‘I attended the UK’s largest sex festival – here’s what goes on at the Swingathon’

By JOE

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

News

Donald Trump told to ‘go f*** yourself’ live on TV by presenter

By Sammi Minion

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

government

State pension age could rise to 74 as warning issued

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

By JOE

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

sensitive

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

By JOE

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

Singer

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

By Ava Keady

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

masturbation

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

By JOE

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

Coldplay

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

By Harry Warner

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Health

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

By Dan Seddon

Deckchair that charges your phone and scares off sea gulls rolled out on Brighton Beach

Beach

Deckchair that charges your phone and scares off sea gulls rolled out on Brighton Beach

By JOE

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76, weeks after farewell show

By JOE

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

sensitive

Amy Bradley ‘found’ on sex worker website 20 years ago but FBI dropped case

By JOE

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

Singer

Sir Tom Jones issues sad health update as he cancels concert hours before he’s due on stage

By Ava Keady

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

Jota

Diogo Jota’s widow shares first post since footballer’s tragic death

By Sammi Minion

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

masturbation

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

Coldplay

Woman who filmed CEO kiss cam at Coldplay concert reveals how much she’s made from clip

By Harry Warner

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds Festival 2025: lineup, stage times and how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Health

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

By Dan Seddon

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An excellent crime thriller movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Chris Hughes reveals nickname JoJo Siwa has for his private parts

Celebrity Big Brother

Chris Hughes reveals nickname JoJo Siwa has for his private parts

By JOE

Ian Wright to make ITV comeback for Lionesses semi-final

EURO 2025

Ian Wright to make ITV comeback for Lionesses semi-final

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories