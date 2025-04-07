Prince William and Harry’s bodyguard who walked behind Diana’s hearse dies

He had been honoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II

The ex-bodyguard of Prince William and Prince Harry has died aged 77.

Graham “crackers” Craker worked as a bodyguard for the two princes when they were children growing up.

The protection officer also walked behind their mum’s hearse as it travelled from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Later, he sat in the front of the vehicle as Diana was taken to her final resting place at Althorp House.

He also cleared flowers from the windscreen that had been thrown by members of the public.

Graham made an appearance in Prince Harry’s much talked about memoir, Spare.

He wrote: “The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen.

“The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical.”

Graham appeared in occasional photographs during his tenure as bodyguard, such as visits to Alton Towers with Diana in April 1994.

William was so fond of Craker that he was invited him to his and Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Craker spent 35 years in the Metropolitan Police, 15 of which has royal bodyguard. He retired in 2001.

He was made a Member of the Royal Victorian Order for his services to the royal family by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After retiring he went on to volunteer at the Southern Matlings creative centre.

The charity wrote: “Today it is with much sadness that we must share that our friend and colleague, Graham Craker, has sadly died.

“Graham has been on our journey almost from the very beginning, and has been behind our bar for the whole of that time, making sure everyone has the best of times.

“While to the most important people in his life Graham was a father, and grandfather, to us he was a valued friend and colleague. He was the only volunteer to have a set of keys to the building, such is the measure of how trusted and respected he was, and it was not unusual to find him around, even when there was no event, because he wanted to make sure the bar was clean, stocked and ready for everyone else.

“But mostly, for those of us who worked events, he will be remembered for his laugh, his warmth and the way he always just wanted to help people. From a career in the police, as a member of the protection squad, a huge driving force in the rotary and eventually a key volunteer at the Southern Maltings, so many people are going to miss our very own James Bond.

“Our broken hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew him. RIP Crackers, we’ll make sure you are remembered behind the bar and will raise a glass for you this evening. “