Prince Harry returns to Los Angeles after spending just 25 hours in the UK

Prince Harry has returned to his American home after visiting the King following his cancer diagnosis

The Duke of Sussex landed in London on Tuesday after Monday’s announcement of the King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

The Prince travelled alone from his Montecito home, leaving his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lillibet behind.

Flying from London Heathrow yesterday (February 7), the Prince was back in Los Angeles by around 2.20am.

During his time in London, Harry had what is believed to be the first conversation with his father for 15 months, as per The Mirror.

The 39-year-old arrived at the King’s Clarence House residence around 3.15pm with a police escort.

However, just half an hour later, the King and Queen were seen waving at crowds outside their residence. From this, royal fans have deduced that Harry did not spend very long talking with his father.

It was also reported that Harry chose to stay in a hotel for his trip to the UK.

The Prince is reportedly no longer allowed to stay in his former home Frogmore Cottage, as he was allegedly denied permission to stay there during last year’s Well Child Awards.

Harry could have stayed in one of many rooms in other royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Kensington Palace, but instead opted to stay in a hotel.

It has also been reported that Harry failed to see his brother Prince William during his 25 hours in the country, with a source telling The Mirror: “The Duke’s primary reason to travel to the UK is to visit his father. If the opportunity were to arise to see the Prince of Wales then the Duke would have gladly accepted it.”