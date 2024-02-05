Search icon

05th Feb 2024

Prince Harry to fly back to UK following King Charles cancer diagnosis

Charlie Herbert

Prince Harry to fly back to UK following King Charles cancer diagnosis

Harry has spoken to his father about the diagnosis

Prince Harry will fly back to the UK in the coming days following King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

The BBC has been told that the Duke of Sussex has spoken to his father about the diagnosis and will travel from California to the UK to see him.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch had been diagnosed with a form of cancer that was discovered during his recent hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate.

In a statement, the palace said the King will begin “regular treatments” on Monday.

Whilst it is not prostate cancer, it was discovered during the monarch’s recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The palace has not confirmed what type of cancer it is, but said the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

The statement added that the King has chosen to go public with his cancer diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

His upcoming public engagements have been postponed, with senior royals expected to stand in for him during his treatment.

King Charles was last seen on Sunday when he attended a church service at Sandringham.

Last week, he had undergone a prostate procedure at a private hospital in London.

King Charles III was last seen on Sunday as he attended a church service at Sandringham with Queen Camilla (Getty)

A palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement.

“It was during this intervention that the separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer.

“This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment.”

The 75-year-old travelled from Sandringham to London on Monday morning to begin his treatment as an outpatient, Sky News reports.

Topics:

Cancer,king charles III,Prince Harry,Royal Family

