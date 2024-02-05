Search icon

05th Feb 2024

King Charles III diagnosed with form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

Charlie Herbert

The cancer was discovered during his recent hospital treatment

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement, the palace said the King will begin “regular treatments” on Monday.

Whilst it is not prostate cancer, it was discovered during the monarch’s recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The palace has not confirmed what type of cancer it is or the prognosis, but said the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

The statement added that the King has chosen to go public with his cancer diagnosis “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

His upcoming public engagements have been postponed, with senior royals expected to stand in for him during his treatment.

King Charles was last seen on Sunday when he attended a church service at Sandringham.

Last week, he had undergone a prostate procedure at a private hospital in London.

King Charles III was last seen on Sunday as he attended a church service at Sandringham with Queen Camilla (Getty)

A palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement.

“It was during this intervention that the separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer.

“This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment.”

The 75-year-old travelled from Sandringham to London on Monday morning to begin his treatment as an outpatient, Sky News reports.

In a statement following the news, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I wish His Majesty all the very best for his recovery. We look forward to seeing him back to swift full health.”

Topics:

Cancer,king charles III,Royal Family

