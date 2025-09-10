Priests reveal ‘exact date’ Jesus will return to Earth amid signs of rapture

Judgment day could be just weeks away

According to a Biblical prophecy, Judgment Day could be just days away as respected pastors and rabbis are calling for people to be ready.

Priests believe that the second coming of Jesus Christ is on its way, as a Biblical sign has appeared which signals the beginning of the apocalypse.

Many devoted priests are starting to tell their congregations to prepare for the end of days, as Judgement Day could hit on September 23.

Faithful believers believe Jesus Christ is also expected to return on that day.

September 23 will be an important date for many Christians as it will fall on the Jewish Feast of Trumpets, also known as Rosh Hashanah. Some Christians have connected the holiday to a prophecy predicted by Jesus himself, stating that he will return to the world “with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God”, per the Daily Mail.

In the book of Thessalonians, the prophecy also details the rapture, which sees all Christians, both dead and alive, will be risen to join Jesus and God in heaven. However, the prophecy in the Bible does not give an exact date to prepare for the end of the world.

The speculated date of September 23, being the exact date of the second coming, has since gained approval from several well-acclaimed pastors and rabbis.

A viral video showing a South African priest urging people to prepare for the apocalypse has since racked up nearly 500,000 views on social media.

In the video, Pastor Joshua Mhlakela claimed that he had the chance to speak with Jesus in a recent apparition he had. He goes on to say that Jesus had revealed to him that he would come back during the Feast of the Trumpets.

“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not.

“I saw Jesus sitting on his throne, and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, I am coming soon.

He said to me on the 23rd and 24th of September 2025, I will come back to the Earth,” he exclaimed.

It follows other videos featuring claims that Jesus will make his return to Earth in September, going viral.

The rapture is an integral part of Christianity, where all believers of the faith will be raised to heaven to avoid the Tribulation. As per the Bible, this period of intense suffering will last for seven years.

During the Tribulation, the world is set to become a disaster zone, engulfed by chaos, before Jesus is believed to make his return and re-establish a peaceful kingdom for Christians.

Due to claims that the Tribulation begins shortly after the Feast of the Trumpets, devoted Christians are urging each other to sell all their personal belongings.

However, even though the prophecy has been tied to Rosh Hashanah, many believers and non-believers alike are warned not to tie together the rapture and the Jewish festival.

This warning follows the Bible itself, which states the events will begin with no advanced warning.