Powerboat driver dies after crashing into a houseboat during race in UK

A powerboat driver has died after crashing into a houseboat during a race in Lowestoft in the UK.

Suffolk Police has said that the man was in his 50s.

The incident happened yesterday at around 6.50pm at the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club, the Circuit Powerboat Association (CPA) said.

Suffolk Police said: “The East of England Ambulance Service, Coastguard and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the driver of the powerboat – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

“There were no other injuries as a result of the collision.”

The collision was described as “serious” and involved “a powerboat and a stationary houseboat”, the force said.

Police added they are “liaising closely” with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to look into the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesperson for the CPA said: “We ask that while this incident is ongoing, that people refrain from speculating on the circumstances and that the privacy of the family of the competitor involved is respected.

“We will issue a further update at the appropriate time.”