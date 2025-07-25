Search icon

News

25th Jul 2025

Powerboat driver dies after crashing into a houseboat during race in UK

Harry Warner

The man was in his 50s

A powerboat driver has died after crashing into a houseboat during a race in Lowestoft in the UK.

Suffolk Police has said that the man was in his 50s.

The incident happened yesterday at around 6.50pm at the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club, the Circuit Powerboat Association (CPA) said.

Suffolk Police said: “The East of England Ambulance Service, Coastguard and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the driver of the powerboat – a man aged in his 50s – sadly died at the scene.

“There were no other injuries as a result of the collision.”

The collision was described as “serious” and involved “a powerboat and a stationary houseboat”, the force said.

Police added they are “liaising closely” with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch to look into the circumstances of the crash.

A spokesperson for the CPA said: “We ask that while this incident is ongoing, that people refrain from speculating on the circumstances and that the privacy of the family of the competitor involved is respected.

“We will issue a further update at the appropriate time.”

Topics:

News,sensitive,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

France

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

By Harry Warner

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

By JOE

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

Hulk Hogan

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

By Harry Warner

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

CEO

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

By Harry Warner

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

ID

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

By JOE

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

By Joseph Loftus

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

Black Sabbath

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

By JOE

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

By Harry Warner

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

CEO

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

By Harry Warner

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

ID

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 461

By Charlie Herbert

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died aged 71

By Joseph Loftus

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

An underrated cult sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

‘Fantastic’ wireless headphones drop to extremely low price in limited time offer

Affiliate

‘Fantastic’ wireless headphones drop to extremely low price in limited time offer

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 56

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 56

By Stephen Porzio

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

Black Sabbath

Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

By JOE

Alcohol to be allowed at women’s football matches from next season in new trial

Football

Alcohol to be allowed at women’s football matches from next season in new trial

By Sammi Minion

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

emotional

Psychologist explains why we react so strongly when a celebrity dies

By JOE

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana officially launch new party

By Harry Warner

Load more stories