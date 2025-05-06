Post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in Lake District gets PS5 discount

The game labelled ‘British Fallout’ has an impressive 8/10 score from IGN

A post-apocalyptic game based on real life events set in the Lake District has gotten a discount, and people are raving about it.

Atomfall is a game that provides a thrilling and eery alternate history to the 1957 Windscale Fire, the first Nuclear accident in British history.

In real life, the fire, which happened in what is modern day Sellafield in Cumbria, was controlled and had minimal impact on the nation, despite many fears.

However, Atomfall asks the question; what if a full meltdown had occurred and turned the north west of England, including the picturesque Lake District, into a radioactive quarantine zone.

Despite focusing on the nuclear power plant on the surface, there is a deeper plot concerning matters of a more sci-fi nature.

The first person survival game was released in March 2025 and was developed Rebellion Developments.

Players can craft weapons with scraps as well as forage ammunition, although rare in the game.

The adventure game can be completed by killing enemies, or by not hurting anyone at all, if you’re a bit more of a pacifist.

The player will be taken through the British countryside, interacting with bizarre characters and encountering mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies.

The Lake District can be explored freely by the player, as they scavage, hunt and craft in the wilderness.

Following it’s release, Atomfall has had lots of positive reviews, scoring 8/10 on IGN and 7/10 on Steam and lots of positive comments from reviewers.

