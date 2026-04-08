Popular holiday airport has run out of fuel

Several others are experiencing fuel issues

Tourists in Italy are facing delays as flights have been cancelled, following the running out of fuel of a major airport in the country.

According to reports, the Brindisi Airport has joined other airports in experiencing fuel supply issues, after it has run out of fuel which has led to flight cancellations.

The airport said on Monday that it has asked airlines to refuel elsewhere, as it has run out of jet fuel.

According to a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued on Monday, the airport was expected to remain without fuel until at least 2pm on Tuesday.

However, there was “no emergency regarding the availability of fuel at Apulian airports”, according to Antonio Maria Vasile, president of Aeroporti di Puglia, which operates airports across southern Italy's Apulia region.

The total number of airports affected by restrictions is six, as Reggio Calabria is where aircraft are limited to 3,000 litres of fuel, and Pescara has only one fuel tanker available.

Bologna Airport, Milan Linate Airport, Treviso Airport and Venice Marco Polo Airport are other major Italian airports which are also facing issues.

These airports have also introduced refuelling restrictions following a notice issued by Air BP over the weekend.